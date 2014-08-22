Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Dallas Keuchel leads the major leagues in ground ball to fly ball ratio and that was on display Thursday even as he took a tough 3-0 loss to the Yankees.

Keuchel entered Thursday with a ratio of 3.29 ahead of San Diego’s Tyson Ross, who is at 2.78. Then he promptly recorded 15 outs on the ground and three outs in the air.

Even the hits that he allowed were mostly on the ground as four of the seven hits were on the ground.

Had the Astros been able to score some against Brandon McCarthy would have had his fourth complete game victory. In the three complete game victories, the Astros scored 20 runs in games against Texas, Seattle and Oakland.

Even with the loss, Keuchel became the third Astros pitcher to get five complete games in the last 17 years. The previous two were Daryl Kile (six) and Mike Hampton (seven) during the 1997 season.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-74

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock 3-8, 5.47 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco 5-4, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel is 1-4 over his last seven starts but has an ERA under four in that span. Keuchel took a tough loss Thursday as he went the distance on a seven-hitter in Houston’s 3-0 loss at New York. Keuchel became the first Astro left-hander to throw at least five complete games since Mike Hampton had seven in 1997.

--2B Jose Altuve was held without a hit for the 25th time in 124 games this season and remained two hits shy of his career-high of 177 from last season. Altuve is 9-for-30 on the road trip and is hitting .336.

--CF Dexter Fowler finished this season by going 10-for-24 against the Yankees. He has hit safely in his last six games and is 11-for-30 since returning from the DL last week.

--RF Marc Krauss started and was 1-for-3. He has a hit in 13 of 19 games since getting recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and is batting .259 (15-for-58) in that span.

--RHP Chad Qualls was unavailable had the Astros had a save situation due to back stiffness and is day-to-day. The injury didn’t seem serious and is not expected to require a DL stint.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had it all working today. He carved us up pretty good. Did a great job of attacking the inner third of the plate.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter on Yankees RHP Brandon McCarthy after a loss on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Qualls (back stiffness) was unavailable Aug. 20-21. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Darin Downs (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Tri-City on Aug. 12, but he experienced a setback Aug. 16.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick