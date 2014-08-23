Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

Sometimes you don’t have to win the game, you can just let the other team lose it.

That’s what the Astros did Friday night in Cleveland, cashing in on four unearned runs, thanks to two ninth-inning Cleveland errors in a 5-1 victory.

“The game kind of sped up for one inning there and the ball went moving around the diamond a little bit,” said Astros manager Bo Porter. “I felt like our guys did a good job of being aggressive and took advantage of some mistakes in which the other team made.”

The Astros did make the most of Cleveland’s mistakes, as first baseman Jon Singleton capped the four-run rally with a three-run home run off Cleveland closer Cody Allen.

The Astros were in the game at the end because of the fine work by right-hander Brad Peacock, the Astros’ starter, who held the Indians to one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks before leaving after five innings as a precaution, due to discomfort in his right forearm.

“He was throwing the ball about as good as he’s thrown all year, but whenever you start talking about forearm tightness, it’s not something you want to take a chance with,” said Porter. “He did a tremendous job of pitching to the inner third of the plate. And did a great job of pitching to the top of the strike zone. His command of all his pitches was outstanding.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 6-9, 3.00 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 4-6, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jon Singleton hit one of his biggest home runs of the season, a three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, capping a four-run Astros rally in a 5-1 win over Cleveland on Friday. “Anytime you look at a four-run lead instead of a one-run lead, that’s a huge cushion for our bullpen,” said Astros manager Bo Porter. “But just for (Singleton) personally and his confidence level. It’s at-bats like that that kind of gets him to buy in.”

--RHP Brad Peacock held Cleveland to one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks before leaving after five innings as a precaution, due to tightness in his right forearm. “He was throwing the ball about as good as he’s thrown all year, but whenever you start talking about forearm tightness, it’s not something you want to take a chance with,” said manager Bo Porter.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel’s five complete games are the most in the American League. Keuchel’s total is also the most by a Houston left-hander since Mike Hampton had seven in 1997.

--LHP Tony Sipp pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning Friday to get the win in a 5-1 victory over Cleveland. Sipp was originally drafted by the Indians in the 45th round in 2004. He was 11-7 in 48 relief appearances for the Indians from 2009 to 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”Defensively they kind of went haywire. We just kind of benefited from it. -- 1B Jon Singleton, on Cleveland’s two ninth-errors in Houston’s 5-1 win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock was removed from his start Aug. 22 after five innings with discomfort in his right forearm. He was removed from the game as a precaution and the condition is not thought to be serious.

--RHP Chad Qualls (back stiffness) was unavailable Aug. 20-21. He pitched Aug. 22.

--LHP Darin Downs (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Tri-City on Aug. 12, but he experienced a setback Aug. 16.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick