Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Astros’ recent offensive woes were evident in their three-game series in Cleveland. The Astros lost two of the three games and only scored eight runs in the series. Worse yet, four of those eight runs were unearned, due to Cleveland errors.

Houston pitchers held the Indians to three runs in each of the last two games of the series, but the Astros lost both games, 3-2 on Saturday and 3-1 on Sunday. They were held to three hits in each of the first two games of the series, but they did manage to collect nine hits in the third game.

Despite those nine hits in Sunday’s game, the Astros only hit .160 as a team in the three games. From the fourth inning on, the Astros hit .129 (8-for-62). In the first two games, they were just 2-for-39 (.051) from the fourth inning on.

Although the Astros are third in the American League in home runs, they are last in the league with a .240 team batting average, and they are 10th in the league in runs scored. In the ninth inning Sunday, the Astros’ struggles scoring runs came into the spotlight. Trailing 3-1, the Astros got a walk and two singles, and had runners at first and second with one out and the bases loaded with two outs -- but failed to score a run.

“Offensively we pretty much scuffled there until the ninth inning, but the at-bats we had in the ninth inning were absolutely tremendous,” said Astros manager Bo Porter, who added that he was pleased with his team’s 5-5 trip to Boston, New York and Cleveland that ended Sunday.

“I‘m really proud of our group,” Porter said. “You look at 11-day road trip, three cities, 10 games. These guys battled extremely hard and to come out of this trip 5-5, and we could have very well been 6-4.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-76

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 5-10, 3.27 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 7-9, 4.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer pitched into the seventh inning Sunday, but still took the loss in a 3-1 loss to the Indians. Oberholtzer gave up 10 hits, but only three runs and no walks, while striking out six. “Obie did a good job battling and had us right there in the ballgame,” said manager Bo Porter. “Again, this guy continues to take the ball and go to the mound and give us an opportunity to win every time he takes the ball.”

--DH Chris Carter was given a day off Sunday, although he did draw a walk in a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth inning. Since July 1, Carter leads the majors in home runs (17), RBIs (42) and slugging percentage (.641).

--RHP Brad Peacock, whose start Wednesday vs. Oakland had been up in the air due to a sore right forearm, is now expected to make that start. Peacock left Friday’s game vs. the Indians after five innings due to discomfort in his forearm.

--2B Jose Altuve leads the American League in hits, batting average and stolen bases. He has a chance to be the first player to lead his league in those three categories since Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki did it in 2001.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve got to do a better job of shutting innings down, closing it out. They had a good approach and they were able to put the ball in play. I gave up a fair share of hits but I was disappointed in myself in not closing innings out.” -- LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on 10 hits, with six strikeouts Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (sore forearm) was removed from his start Aug. 22 after five innings with discomfort in his right forearm. He was removed from the game as a precaution and the condition is not thought to be serious. He is expected to make his next start Aug. 27.

--LHP Darin Downs (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Tri-City on Aug. 12, but he experienced a setback Aug. 16.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick