Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Following a lengthy streak that yielded an offense as prolific as any in the majors, the Astros have hit the skids in the past week, a slump that continued with their 8-2 loss to Oakland on Monday.

The Astros have scored a grand total of five runs in their last four losses, with their two runs against Athletics right-hander Jeff Samardzija coming with two outs in the eighth inning. Samardzija joined Indians right-handers Trevor Bauer and Danny Salazar in shutting down the Astros offense over the last three games, with Houston unable to generate much momentum in the early stages of those three setbacks.

“We have to get him out of the game early and get his pitch count up,” said Astros designated hitter Chris Carter, whose two-run home run accounted for the scoring against Samardzija. “Just keep trying to chip away at him and don’t let him get too late into the game.”

The Astros have been a hot-and-cold offense all season, depending primarily on their power. Entering Monday, the Astros ranked third in the American League with 143 home runs, one behind second-place Toronto. This current slump is reminiscent of several others this season.

“It’s a funk,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “I believe in these guys in that clubhouse, and I believe that we are going to be able to pull out of it.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-77

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 1-5, 6.75 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 10-9, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Marwin Gonzalez finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, including a 2-for-3 line against Athletics RHP Jeff Samardzija. Gonzalez improved to 4-for-13 in his career against Samardzija and recorded his fourth three-hit game and 13th multi-hit game of the season.

--RHP Scott Feldman delivered his 15th quality start of the season and his fifth in his last six outings. He allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven innings, marking the 14th time in his last 18 starts that he has allowed three earned runs or less. Feldman has a 3.70 ERA over his last six starts.

--DH Chris Carter smacked his 31st home run of the season, a two-run shot with two outs in the eighth inning off Athletics RHP Jeff Samardzija. The homer came on an 0-2 pitch, his 13th two-strike homer this season. Lance Berkman has 18 two-strike home runs in 2006. Berkman (34) and Carlos Lee (32) were the last Houston players with 31-plus homers in a single season, both doing so in 2007.

--RHP Chad Qualls was claimed off waivers according to published reports. The Astros have until Wednesday to work out a trade for Qualls or pull him off waivers, which would then make him ineligible to be traded this season. Qualls is 1-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 14 saves this season, his first since rejoining the organization as a free agent last offseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tony Sipp has been good all year. It’s one of those things where he lost command. Obviously, those guys were patient enough that they waited it out and took the walks that were given to them.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after LHP Tony Sipp gave up four consecutive walks to open the ninth inning in Monday’s loss to Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (sore right forearm) was removed from his start Aug. 22 after five innings. The condition was not thought to be serious, and he is expected to make his next start Aug. 27.

--LHP Darin Downs (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Tri-City on Aug. 12, but he experienced a setback Aug. 16.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick