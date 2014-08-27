Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- It was a bit of foreshadowing when, during his pregame meeting with the media, Houston manager Bo Porter attempted to explain the levels of enthusiasm expressed by Astros designated hitter Chris Carter, whose penchant for late-game home runs doesn’t appear to dramatically alter his stoic demeanor.

When Carter delivered the game-winning blast in the eighth inning Tuesday night, a three-run shot off Athletics right-hander Luke Gregerson that produced a 4-2 win, the topic was put back on the table.

“It’s fun,” Carter said when asked if he’s enjoying his success, even when he doesn’t appear to be doing so outwardly. “It’s fun to be in those situations and come in the dugout and everyone’s excited, jumping around and throwing water on your face.”

Carter has 32 home runs this season and 11 this month. He leads the majors in homers and RBIs (28) in August, with his home run total the most by a Houston player since Ty Wigginton matched the club record with 12 in 2008. Carter delivered three late-game homers in his last eight starts, doing so despite striking out 16 times during that stretch.

The Astros have come to take the good with the bad particularly given how often Carter has been great when the stakes are high.

“I tell you what,” Porter said, “he’s putting together some kind of season. And the home runs are getting bigger and bigger.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 5-4, 2.91 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 3-8, 5.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Chris Carter hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning off Athletics RHP Luke Gregerson, recording his second consecutive game with a homer. It marked his fourth home run in five games against his former club and his 32nd on the season, the most by a Houston player since Lance Berkman (34) and Carlos Lee (32) in 2007. Carter has recorded 19 home runs, 47 RBIs and a .657 slugging percentage since July 1.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel limited the Athletics to two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over seven innings, posting his third quality start in three appearances against Oakland this season. Keuchel has worked at least seven innings in six of his last seven starts, posting a 3.00 ERA over that span.

--CF Dexter Fowler recorded the first run against Athletics RHP Jason Hammel with his leadoff home run in the fourth inning, a 390-foot shot to right field on an 0-2 pitch. Fowler is batting .280 (14-for-50) with two home runs and four RBIs in 13 games since returning from the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--RHP Chad Qualls notched his 15th save with a perfect ninth inning against the Athletics, recording one strikeout in the process. Qualls has 39 strikeouts against just five walks in 45 innings this season and has converted 15 of 18 save opportunities. He worked five consecutive scoreless appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice to come in clutch late in the game when we’re down a couple of runs or whatever. It was just pure excitement right there. I knew it was a home run, a no-doubter. I was excited right there in that situation.” -- Astros DH Chris Carter, who hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to help beat the Athletics on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Darin Downs (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Tri-City on Aug. 12, but he experienced a setback Aug. 16.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick