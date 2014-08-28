Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- By the time rookie right-hander Mike Foltynewicz entered with two outs in the ninth inning Wednesday, the Oakland Athletics already had rallied into the lead and the pressure to excel had largely dissipated.

But for Foltynewicz, it provided another opportunity for growth and development, something the Astros sorely need from one of their top pitching prospects. Foltynewicz wobbled a bit, walking a pair of batters before escaping the inning in the Astros’ 5-4 loss to Oakland.

A lack of control -- Foltynewicz has issued four walks in 9 2/3 innings -- remains an issue for the flamethrower with 100 mph fastballs. Getting him to harness control of his repertoire is a work in progress.

“A lot of times with young guys, when they get in trouble, what you see is they just go harder and harder and harder,” manager Bo Porter said. “But as you start to develop, you realize it’s all about missing barrels and getting the hitter off balance. As he continues to get more innings under his belt, all of those experiences are going to work well for him.”

The Astros have been judicious in their usage of Foltynewicz, usually opting to shield him from high-pressure situations. With so much of his development tied to his utilization of his breaking ball, the temptation remains for pitcher and fans alike to lust after and rely only on heat.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-9, 4.45 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 6-9, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Darin Downs will began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday with the expectation that he will make two appearances this weekend before being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Downs landed on the DL on Aug. 15 with a right oblique strain.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his 181st hit this season with a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning off Athletics RHP Dan Otero. Altuve also stole two bases, upping his season total to 49. Only Craig Biggio had more hits (210) and steals (50) in a season (1998) for Houston.

--RHP Brad Peacock did not factor into the decision after allowing one run on four hits and five walks, with six strikeouts, over 5 1/3 innings. He fanned five of six batters during one stretch in the third and fourth innings and has worked at least five innings while allowing exactly one run in three of his last four starts.

--DH Chris Carter belted his 33rd home run, his third consecutive game with a homer. Carter has 12 home runs this month, matching the club record for homers in August set by Jeff Bagwell in 2000 and matched by Ty Wigginton in 2008. Carter has 20 home runs and 48 RBIs since July 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a great job of settling down and got to attacking the strike zone. In the first inning he was spraying it a little bit and got into a lot of deep counts. It was good to get out of that first inning when we were able to get out of it, and he settled in and really started to attack the strike zone.” -- Manager Bo Porter, on RHP Brad Peacock, who allowed just one run on four hits and five walks, with six strikeouts, in 5 1/3 innings Wednesday in Houston’s loss to Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Darin Downs (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. Downs will began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 29 with the expectation that he will make two appearances before being reinstated.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Tri-City on Aug. 12, but he experienced a setback Aug. 16.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick