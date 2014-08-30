Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- For a team mired near the bottom of the American League standings, the Houston Astros have generated a disproportionate share of negative headlines, the latest coming Friday when published reports detailed friction between manager Bo Porter and the front office.

Fox Sports reported that Porter brokered a meeting with team owner Jim Crane to register complaints over the micromanaging of general manager Jeff Luhnow. Both Porter and Crane denied that such a meeting took place. Luhnow was out of town and unavailable for comment.

Porter refused to discuss his relationship with Luhnow, instead focusing his words on their shared goal of improving the Astros.

“Jeff was hired by Jim Crane to do a job, which is to put the 25-man roster together,” Porter said. “I was hired by Jim Crane to manage that 25-man roster. I‘m going to do my job and focus on my job until the end of the season.”

From the clubhouse rancor over top pitching prospect Mark Appel throwing a midseason bullpen session at Minute Maid Park, to the bungled negotiations involving first overall draft pick Brady Aiken, to the information leak that revealed the Astros’ trade proposals, this has been a summer of discontent. The reported discord between Porter and Luhnow only added to the accepted portrayal of organizational disarray.

“I focus on the task at hand, that’s why I ignore the noise,” Porter said. “By taking that stance I think it’s something that has rubbed off on our players and our staff as well. There are things outside of what happens on the baseball field every day that are out of your control. Whenever you start to worry about things that are out of your control it takes away from your ability to handle the things that are under your control.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-79

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross Jr., 2-5, 6.06 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 7-10, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Marwin Gonzalez finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and is hitting .470 (8-for-17) with four doubles during the current homestand. Seven of his 12 doubles have come this month, and Gonzalez is batting .500 (4-for-8) from the leadoff spot.

--CF Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to six games by finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI. Fowler is batting .311 (19-for-61) since being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--C Jason Castro finished 1-for-4 with a home run, his 14th, and an RBI. Castro homered last night, marking his first time hitting home runs in consecutive games this season. Castro is batting .381 (25-for-67) with six home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 18 games against the Rangers.

--2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the sixth inning. Altuve continues to lead the majors with 184 hits and remains on pace to snap the club record for single-season hits of 210 set by Craig Biggio in 1998.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just have to look at this night just like we didn’t pitch too well; we just didn’t have it early and they jumped out to a pretty big lead. All you can do is put it behind you and come back tomorrow.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter after a loss to Texas on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Darin Downs (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. Downs will began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Aug. 29 with the expectation that he will make two appearances before being reinstated.

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Tri-City on Aug. 12, but he experienced a setback Aug. 16.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick