Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Astros interim manager Tom Lawless began Tuesday to put his fingerprints on the club in ways major in minor, starting with a lineup tweak and a promise that more significant changes were to come.

Astros slugging designated hitter Chris Carter served as the cleanup hitter in the series opener against the Angels, marking the first time since July 19 that Carter was in the starting lineup and hit somewhere other than third. Carter batted .277/.343/.608 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in those 39 games, so the change was noteworthy. There are more to come.

“Our objective is to get the kids to play,” Lawless said. “We know what some guys can do. With (All-Star second baseman) Jose (Altuve), he’s going probably play the majority of the time because he’s got things to play for, Carter the same way. We’ll try to just rotate around and get other guys ABs.”

Altuve is in dogged pursuit of the club single-season record for hits (210 by Craig Biggio in 1998) and stolen bases (65 by Gerald Young in 1988) and could become the first player in franchise history to win a batting title. Carter (.226, 33 home runs, 79 RBIs) is closing in on 40 homers and has an outside shot at 100 RBIs. Those potential milestones will keep both in the lineup throughout this month. Others spots are open.

The Astros added six players to the active roster, including Pacific Coast League All-Star right-hander Nick Tropeano. Catcher Max Stassi, shortstop Jonathan Villar and outfielder L.J. Hoes are attempting to solidify their role with the club moving into a critical offseason for all.

“It’s a big month for a lot of the young kids to prove themselves, to show the organization that they’re major league ready,” Lawless said. “Of course we’d like to win ballgames because that’s the business we’re in, to go out there and compete night after night and come out with a ‘W.'”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-79

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 15-7, 3.57 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 7-9, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF L.J. Hoes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he hit .297 with six doubles, two home runs, 15 RBIs and 16 walks with a .381 on-base percentage. Hoes was the opening day right fielder for the Astros and played 52 games against two stints in Houston before being optioned to Oklahoma City on Aug. 14.

--C Max Stassi was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and is making his first appearance on the major league roster this season. Stassi played in three games with the Astros last season, going 2-for-7 with an RBI. In 101 games with the RedHawks, he hit .247 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 45 RBIs as a Pacific Coast League All-Star. He will provide depth as the third catcher behind Jason Castro and Carlos Corporan.

--SS Jonathan Villar was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Villar played 71 games with the Astros but concentration lapses at the plate and in the field led to his demotion on June 30. With the RedHawks he hit .258 with 24 steals and 27 RBIs in 51 games. He also posted a .363 on-base percentage.

--RHP Jorge De Leon was selected to the major league roster after posting a 4-5 record with five saves and a 3.01 ERA in 46 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Corpus Christi. De Leon spent 54 days with the Astros last season, appearing in 11 games and posting a 0-1 record and 5.40 ERA.

--RHP Nick Tropeano will make his major league debut with the Astros after having his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City, for whom he was an All-Star this season. Tropeano went 9-5 with a 3.03 ERA with the RedHawks, posting 120 strikeouts in 124.2 innings while allowing opponents to bat .202. Tropeano will start out in the bullpen but will join the rotation by the middle of September.

--LHP Darin Downs was activated from the 15-day disabled list, where he spent 16 games with a right oblique strain. Downs gives the Astros another southpaw in their bullpen, joining Kevin Chapman and Tony Sipp. Downs is 2-1 with a 4.31 ERA with the Astros this season.

--RHP Paul Clemens was designated for assignment. Clemens made 13 appearances with the Astros across five stings but spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he made 19 appearances, including five starts. With the Astros he was 0-1 with a 5.84 ERA.

--RHP David Martinez was designated for assignment. Martinez made three appearances for the Astros this season, all coming during a weeklong stint in July. He logged 22 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, including 13 starts, finishing 5-6 with a 5.64 ERA.

--OF Alex Presley was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list but he isn’t quite ready for game action. Presley landed on the DL on July 8 with a right oblique strain and completed a rehab assignment last week. With major league rosters expanded to 40 players on Sept. 1, the Astros could afford to reinstate Presley and take their time putting him back in the mix.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel great. I try to go to the batter’s box with a plan. I try to look on the pitch. I try to look for one pitch.” -- Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who recorded a hit in six consecutive plate appearances bridging Sunday and Tuesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Alex Presley (strained right oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 8. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Tri-City on Aug. 12, but he experienced a setback Aug. 16. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Sept. 2 but isn’t quite ready for game action.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick

OF L.J. Hoes