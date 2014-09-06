Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Nick Tropeano will move into the Astros’ rotation Wednesday at Seattle and make his first career major-league start, interim manager Tom Lawless said before Friday night’s game against Oakland.

The Astros will finish the season with a six-man rotation. Tropeano is expected to make three starts, and the rest of Houston’s starters will get more rest down the stretch of a long season.

Tropenano, a fifth-round pick in the June 2011 draft, went 9-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 23 games, including 20 starts, for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

Lawless managed Tropeano earlier in the season in Triple-A while Oklahoma City manager Tony DeFrancesco was on medical leave.

“He takes the ball, and he’s a competitor,” Lawless said of Tropeano before the Astros’ 4-3 win against Oakland. “He battles. He doesn’t give in. He throws strikes. He just got better. He just got better as the year went on. He gained more confidence in himself. Put himself on the map, really. Actually, he put himself on the map. Good for him. He’s a great kid. You just hope he gets his feet wet up here and he sees how it is up here. Hitters are hitters and pitchers are pitchers. You do the same thing. It doesn’t matter where you’re at.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-79

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 8-10, 4.09 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 14-7, 3.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Chris Carter hit his 36th home run of the season Friday night, a two-run shot off RHP Jeff Samardzija in a 4-3 victory against the Oakland A‘s, his former team. Carter moved into a tie with Miami’s Giancarlo Stanford for second place in the major leagues in home runs, one behind Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz. Carter, who hit two home runs Wednesday in Houston’s 4-1 victory against the Angels, has 23 homers since the start of July. Carter’s home run Friday was his third against Samardzija this season and seventh against the A‘s. “It’s nice to get wins against them,” said Carter, who was traded by the A’s to Houston after the 2012 season as part of a deal for shortstop Jed Lowrie. “It’s just good beat them. It’s good for the team.” Carter’s home run with two outs in the sixth put the Astros ahead 4-3.

--RHP Brett Oberholtzer (5-10) allowed three runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings and snapped his three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the Oakland A‘s. The A’s scored three times in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead then loaded the bases with no outs in fourth, but Olberholtzer pitched his way out of that jam without allowing a run. “He did a nice job,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “They scored three runs. They didn’t hit the ball very hard. He battled and got out of the inning and went out and put three more zeroes up there. Credit to hm. And that’s what I know of him. He’s a bulldog. He’s not going to give in.”

--2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 12 games Friday night in a 4-3 victory against Oakland. He went 2-for-4, scored two runs and stole his 51st base, an American League high. He has hit safely against the A’s in 21 straight games.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) has been on the disabled list since July 20, but Astros interim manager Tom Lawless hasn’t given up hope of having in the lineup again this season. “It’s up to the medical staff. It’s up to George,” Lawless said before the Astros’ 4-3 victory Friday night against Oakland. “I know he’s probably chomping at the bit to play, but with that leg and the way he plays. He came out and did some work today. I told him today there’s a possibility that maybe you play the last six games. If it all works out, maybe you’ll get in some at home. It just depends on how you feel and how the medical staff says that leg is coming along. We’ll just play it by ear and see what happens.”

--RHP Nick Tropeano, who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday to the major-leagues for the first time, will make his first big-league start Wednesday in the series finale at Seattle. The Astros will use a six-man rotation for the remainder of the season, interim manager Tom Lawless said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It’s nice to get wins against them. “It’s just good to beat them. It’s good for the team.” - Astros DH Chris Carter, a former Oakland player, who hit a key home run in Friday’s victory over the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. The Astros hope he will be able to play again this season.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley