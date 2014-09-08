Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Houston Astros continue to make life rough on playoff contenders.

The Astros rallied for a 4-3 victory Sunday against the Oakland A‘s, scoring two runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead for good. Houston won two of three games against the A‘s, who own the American League’s first wild-card playoff spot.

Before facing the A‘s, the Astros swept a two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, who lead the AL West by seven games over the A‘s. On Monday, the Astros open a three-game series at Seattle against the surging Mariners.

“Every team we’re playing from here on out is playing for their playoff life,” said Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick. “We’re trying to prove something, too. We’re trying to prove we’re here and ready to play.”

At 63-80, the Astros are 24 1/2 games behind the Angels and have long been eliminated from playoff contention. But after going 51-111 last season, they are making strides. With their victory Sunday, the Astros are guaranteed of finishing with less than 100 losses.

“That’s real important,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “We’re going in the right direction is what it says. We want to be the team that’s up at the top.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-80

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 4-8, 5.01 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-5, 2.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel gave up three runs -- two of them earned -- over 6 2/3 inning and got a no-decision in Houston’s 4-3 victory against Oakland. Keuchel is 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA in four starts against the A’s this season. He is 0-2 with five no decisions over his past seven starts, but Houston has won four of those games, including three straight. “As long as we win them, I‘m happy,” said Keuchel (10-9). “That’s what we’re doing. I’ll stay stuck on 10 wins for the rest of the year if we win.”

--2B Jose Altuve extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games Sunday, going 1-for-4 in a 4-3 victory against Oakland. He has also hit safely in 23 straight games against the A‘s, the longest streak by an Astro against any opponent in franchise history. Altuve now has 198 hits and moved into a tie for third with Derek Bell (1998) on Houston’s all-time, single-season hits list. Craig Biggio is first with 210 hits in 1998, and Miguel Tejada ranks second with 199 hits in 2009.

--DH Chris Carter went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run Sunday in Houston’s 4-3 win against Oakland. Over his past 51 games, Carter is batting .301 with eight doubles, 21 homers and 50 RBIs. His leadoff double in the seventh inning Sunday hit high off the right-center field wall. He barely missed hitting his 37th home run of the season, but he sparked a two-run rally in the inning.

--LF Alex Presley (right oblique strain) made his first start Sunday against Oakland since being activated Tuesday from the disabled list. Presley went 0-for-2 before being replaced by Robbie Grossman in the bottom of the sixth inning. Presley had made three appearances off the bench before Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re playing relaxed right now and that’s a great thing. Some of these young guys are proving themselves and having quality at-bats against some tough relievers over there.” -- Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel after a win over Oakland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. The Astros hope he will be able to play again this season.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley