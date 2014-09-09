Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Astros are in a phase where gaining experience and maturity will go a long way toward building a contender, but Houston could also help itself by putting together a bullpen.

The Astros went into Monday night’s game at Seattle with the worst bullpen, stats-wise, in the American League, and things didn’t get much better after the Mariners scored four runs in four innings against Houston relievers. The 4-1 loss served as another signal that the Astros could use some relief.

Four of the six walks issued by Houston on Monday came from relievers. Right-hander Michael Foltynewicz walked the only batter he faced and ended up suffering the loss. Tony Sipp relieved him and walked the first batter before issuing a two-RBI triple to Seattle’s Brad Miller in the eighth.

“The walks caught up to us tonight,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said after the loss.

Houston’s bullpen now has a 4.91 ERA on the season, the highest in the AL. The 23 blown saves are also a league high.

With a core of young offensive talent, plenty of young prospects and some rising starters, the Astros could be on the cusp of putting together a contender for years to come.

But without a bullpen, none of that will matter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 8-9, 2.89 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 10-12, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve went 0-for-3 Monday, ending his 14-game hitting streak. He remains two hits shy of 200, a milestone that only one other Houston player has achieved: Craig Biggio, with 210 in 1998. Altuve also lost some of his lead in the race for the AL batting title, as Detroit’s Victor Martinez pulled to within .001 -- .338 to .337 -- in terms of season batting average.

--CF Dexter Fowler got shaken up on a diving attempt at a fly ball off the bat of Seattle 2B Robinson Cano in Monday’s first inning, but he was able to stay in the game. Fowler took an awkward fall onto the warning track while trying to corral Cano’s towering fly ball, which dropped in for a single. Fowler stayed face-down on the dirt for a few seconds before getting up and gingerly walking back toward centerfield.

--RHP Brad Peacock continued his recent run of solid starts by throwing five scoreless innings Monday night in Seattle. Peacock matched Mariners ace Felix Hernandez through five innings before leaving the game with the score tied 0-0. Peacock labored through the outing, needing 92 pitches to get through five innings while yielding four hits and two walks. He struck out six batters. Since allowing 21 earned runs in a rough stretch of four starts through mid-August, Peacock has posted a 1.66 ERA in his past four outings.

--RHP Michael Foltynewicz faced just one batter on Monday night, but he suffered the loss after issuing a walk. Foltynewicz is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances.

--DH Chris Carter only had one hit Monday night, but the more significant statistic is that he struck out just one time. Carter has 157 strikeouts this season, which leads the team and ranks third in the AL but is well below the mark he set last season, when he whiffed 212 times over a full season.

--RHP Collin McHugh is scheduled to make his fourth start against Seattle this season when the Astros face the Mariners on Tuesday night. Only the Angels have faced McHugh as many times this year. He made an impressive season debut at Seattle on April 22, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball in a 5-2 win. His other two starts against Seattle didn’t go nearly as well, as McHugh now has a 1-2 record and 5.40 ERA against the Mariners on the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The walks caught up with us tonight.” -- Houston interim manager Tom Lawless, on a night when the Astros used seven pitchers and walked six batters.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. The Astros hope he will be able to play again this season.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley