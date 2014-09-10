Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Astros have not formally begun their manager search, but the organization seems to have a profile for the man it wants to take over after firing Bo Porter last week.

General manager Jeff Luhnow told The Houston Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon that the Astros are looking for a replacement who has major league experience as either a manager or bench coach. Although Luhnow left some wiggle room, it appears that minor-league managers are not being considered for the position.

Managers on both ends of the spectrum have had success in recent years. Former players like ex-Astro Brad Ausmus in Detroit, Washington’s Matt Williams and Arizona’s Kirk Gibson have made the most of opportunities. Veterans like Davey Johnson, Jim Leyland and Buck Showalter have found second lives with new teams.

The Astros took a bit of a chance in hiring Porter, who was relatively inexperienced but had the youthful energy to manage a young team without many expectations. In theory, Houston has gone through the growing pains and now needs a head man who can push the franchise to the next level.

The candidates will obviously have to have some new-school in their repertoire, with analytics being a part of their fabric.

The Astros still have 17 games to evaluate the roster under interim manager Tom Lawless. But the biggest decision may be happening behind the scenes, where the front office is searching for the man who might be able to turn all the statistical analysis into a cohesive unit on the field.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Nick Tropeano, MLB debut) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 14-6, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve went hitless for the second consecutive night Tuesday, when he was 0-for-4 in a 2-1 win over Seattle. It marked only the second time since July 5 that Altuve has gone hitless in back-to-back games. His .336 batting average is barely ahead of Detroit’s Victor Martinez (.335) in the race for the American League batting title.

--RHP Collin McHugh turned in another solid start at Seattle on Tuesday night, when he allowed just one run off two hits over eight innings in a 2-1 win. McHugh’s first start of the season came in Seattle, during which he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a 5-2 win. He has gone 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA at Seattle this season while posting an 0-2 record and a 9.00 ERA in two home starts against the Mariners. Since the beginning of August, McHugh has gone 6-2 with a 1.69 ERA.

--1B Jon Singleton had hits in each of his first two at-bats Tuesday, including an RBI double to bring in the Astros’ first run in the fourth inning. Singleton entered the game in an 0-for-8 slump. Singleton appeared to have another hit and RBI in the sixth inning, when Singleton was initially ruled to have beaten a throw to first base for an infield single that scored base runner Chris Carter from second base. But after a challenge from Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, umpires looked at the replay and overturned the ruling -- thereby resulting in the third out of the inning while wiping the run off the board.

--SS Jonathan Villar was starting pitcher Collin McHugh’s best asset Tuesday night. Villar not only had the game-winning hit with an RBI single in the top of the ninth, but he also made two great plays in the field with diving stops of ground balls to rob hits from Seattle’s Austin Jackson (in the sixth) and Michael Saunders (in the eighth). Villar has made several highlight plays at shortstop this season but also leads the Astros with 14 errors.

--RHP Nick Tropeano is scheduled to make his major league debut in Seattle on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old starter was 9-5 with a 3.03 ERA at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. Tropeano would be the 10th pitcher to make a start for the Astros this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Villar played his tail off. He got me off the hook. A really great night.” -- RHP Collin McHugh, of SS Jonathan Villar, who not only had the game-winning hit Tuesday but also made two great plays in the field with diving stops.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. The Astros hope he will be able to play again this season.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

RHP Nick Tropeano

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley