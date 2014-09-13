Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- While most of the baseball world has taken notice of the Los Angeles Angels’ recent hot streak, the Houston Astros have been just as hot.
Heading into Friday’s series opener against the Angels, the Astros had won nine of their previous 12 games, which included series victories over all four of their American League West counterparts.
The Astros won three of four from the Rangers, two of two from the Angels, two of three from the A’s and two of three from the Mariners.
Six of those wins came since Tom Lawless took over as manager of the club, replacing Bo Porter, who was fired Sept. 1. Lawless, though, wouldn’t take any credit.
“It’s a credit to the guys who go out there and play,” Lawless said before Friday’s game. “I‘m very impressed. They saw the schedule, and they went out there and competed.”
MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 8-10, 3.99 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 16-8, 3.58 ERA)
--DH Chris Carter leads the majors in home runs (23), slugging (.644), RBIs (55) and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.033) since July 1. His 36 home runs overall this season are tied for 12th in Astros history.
--2B Jose Altuve leads the American League in average (.337), hits (202) and stolen bases (52). No player has led the league in all three categories at the end of the season since Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki did it in 2001.
--LHP Brett Oberholtzer retired the first nine hitters of the game Friday against the Angels, but didn’t make it out of the fifth inning. He gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
--RHP Scott Feldman will start Saturday against the Angels. Feldman gave up two earned runs in 8 1/3 innings in his last start, getting a no-decision against Oakland. He is 5-7 with a 4.92 ERA in 24 career games (15 starts) against the Angels.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “(The Angels) are on a roll; they’re a good team, there’s no doubt about that. If we don’t play a clean game -- we made a miscue here, we made a miscue there, they took advantage of it. That’s what good teams do.” -- Astros interim manager Tom Lawless after a loss to the Angels on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT
--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. The Astros hope he will be able to play again this season.
--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.
--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.
--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.
--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.
RHP Scott Feldman
LHP Dallas Keuchel
RHP Collin McHugh
LHP Brett Oberholtzer
RHP Brad Peacock
RHP Nick Tropeano
RHP Chad Qualls (closer)
LHP Tony Sipp
RHP Jose Veras
RHP Josh Fields
RHP Jake Buchanan
RHP Mike Foltynewicz
LHP Kevin Chapman
RHP Samuel Deduno
RHP Jorge De Leon
LHP Darin Downs
Jason Castro
Carlos Corporan
Max Stassi
1B Jon Singleton
2B Jose Altuve
SS Marwin Gonzalez
3B Matt Dominguez
DH Chris Carter
INF/OF Jesus Guzman
INF Gregorio Petit
INF Jonathan Villar
LF Marc Krauss
CF Dexter Fowler
RF Robbie Grossman
OF Jake Marisnick
OF L.J. Hoes
OF Alex Presley