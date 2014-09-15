Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Six months after being invited to spring training as a non-roster player, 29-year-old shortstop Gregorio Petit earned a regular place in the Houston Astros’ lineup.

Petit hit a three-run home run and a double while going 2-for-4 in the Astros’ 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday -- the Venezuelan’s ninth start in the past 15 games.

Until this year, Petit had only 25 games of major league experience -- and none since 2009, when he played for the Oakland Athletics. Three years ago, Petit missed the entire season because of a knee injury he suffered while playing in Venezuela’s winter league.

The Astros signed Petit during spring training, assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, then recalled him on July 25 after he hit .297 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 RBIs in 85 games. Petit has started 20 games since joining the Astros, and hit safely in 14 of them.

At Oklahoma City, Petit played for manager Tom Lawless, now serving as the Astros’ interim manager.

”We get along really well,“ Lawless said. ”He’s a good, solid professional. He doesn’t complain when he doesn’t play. When he gets his opportunity, he plays really well. That’s a credit to his character.

“He’s going to take every opportunity and make the best out of it. That’s what he plans on doing.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-83

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (LHP Zack McAllister, 3-6, 5.97 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 9-9, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel had a perfect game for five innings and a no-hitter for 6 1/3 before earning his 11th victory Sunday. Despite allowing one walk and one hit in his first seven innings, Keuchel faced the minimum by inducing 15 groundouts, including two double plays. The left-hander finished with four strikeouts and conceded the walk, one run and three hits in seven-plus innings.

--RHP Collin McHugh will pitch Monday night against the Cleveland Indians in place of RHP Brad Peacock, the scheduled starter. McHugh originally was scheduled to pitch Tuesday night. McHugh is 5-0 in his past six starts. During those six appearances covering 40 innings, McHugh has permitted just 33 hits, eight earned runs and five walks while amassing 29 strikeouts.

--RHP Brad Peacock (sore lower back) was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against the Cleveland Indians. Peacock had not allowed more than two earned runs in five of his past six starts, including his last four. Peacock also struck out 29 batters in his last 31 innings.

--2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 and now leads the major leagues with 206 hits and a .339 average. Altuve needs four hits to tie the Astros’ single-season record, set by Craig Biggio in 1998.

--RF Jake Marisnick went 3-for-4, walked once and drove in one run Sunday to finish a productive series against the Los Angeles Angels. Marisnick finished 6-for-11 with two RBIs and a stolen base to raise his average to .264 since the Astros acquired him from the Miami Marlins in a six-player trade July 31.

--DH Chris Carter lined a single to left field in the top of the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday to extend his career-best hitting streak to 12 games. Carter also has reached base in his past 19 games, a team high and another personal best. Carter finished 1-for-4 with a walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was something special today about Keuchel. He did everything right, from his bullpen, with his body language. It was amazing.” -- Houston C Carlos Corporan, on LHP Dallas Keuchel after a win over the Angels on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (sore lower back) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 15.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. The Astros hope he will be able to play again this season.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley