Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With their 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night, the Houston Astros improved to 27-27 since the All-Star break and inched closer to capping a remarkable turnaround from their 111-loss season of 2013.

The Astros need just four wins over their final 12 games to finish with 71 victories, a total that would mark a 20-win improvement over last season. While that particular victory total wasn’t a specific benchmark entering the season, such a drastic improvement would represent a solid step forward for the rebuilding franchise.

“That was our goal coming into the season was to be the most improved team in the big leagues,” Astros catcher Jason Castro said. “Obviously we’ve had our ups and downs, but I think on the whole it’s been pretty successful from that standpoint.”

The Astros have utilized exceptional starting pitching to win five consecutive home games and 10 of their last 14 games overall. The current seven-game homestand will close out their Minute Maid Park schedule, and the Astros are eyeing a strong finish to display to their weary fans the team’s improvement.

“We’re going in the right direction,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “Hopefully the fans see that. We’re trying to build something here, and with the players that we’ve brought in and the minor league system being pretty strong, we’re very optimistic of what’s going to happen in the future.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-83

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cory Kluber, 15-9, 2.45 ERA) at Astros (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-0, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF George Springer continues baseball-related activities, but his return to the active roster remains uncertain. Springer ran the bases as part of his continuing testing of the left quad strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list July 20. The Astros remain hopeful that Springer might return for the season-ending, six-game road trip against Texas and the New York Mets. Springer missed his 52nd game Monday.

--RHP Collin McHugh departed with two outs in the seventh inning after taking a line drive off his left wrist. McHugh was diagnosed with a left wrist contusion and is listed as day-to-day pending additional evaluation. McHugh allowed one unearned run on five hits while working his fourth consecutive start without issuing a walk.

--2B Jose Altuve recorded his fifth consecutive multi-hit game with his 3-for-4 performance, upping his season hit total to 209. Altuve stands one hit shy of matching the club’s single-season record, set by Craig Biggio in 1998. He already holds the club record for multi-hit games with 63, and he set a career high with 54 RBIs.

--RHP Chad Qualls made his first appearance since blowing a save against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 6, working a scoreless ninth inning Monday for his 18th save of the season. Qualls had been sidelined by a hip ailment, but he returned to form against the Indians, allowing a two-out single before completing the victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feel like today was a little more of a battle. For whatever reason, (the Indians), I think see me a little bit better than some other teams I’ve faced. I feel like I have to make better pitches. I threw a few more cutters than I usually would because they’re a good fastball-hitting team. Overall, it was a battle. Jason (Castro, the Astros’ catcher,) did a really good job working with me back there.” -- RHP Collin McHugh, after leading the Astros to a 3-1 win over Cleveland on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Collin McHugh (bruised left wrist) was hurt Sept. 15. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Brad Peacock (sore lower back) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 15.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He ran the bases Sept. 14. It is uncertain if he will play again this season.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley