Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- After weeks of debating and aggravating back and forth, the Astros decided to shut down rookie outfielder George Springer with a dozen games remaining in the regular season.

Springer landed on the 15-day disabled list with a left quad strain on July 20. Springer suffered a re-aggravation of the injury on a subsequent rehab stint and, following weeks of rest and rehab, the decision was made to snuff all hope that Springer could finish the season on the active roster.

“It was just in the best interest of the team and there’s a bigger picture,” Springer said. “The goal is obviously for me to play 162 games. For me it’s tough and being a player and a competitor I want to play. But at the same time, you have to protect yourself and sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to do.”

Springer closes the season batting .231/.336/.468 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs in 78 games. He was named American League Rookie of the Month in May after hitting .294 with 10 homers and 25 RBIs. The opportunity to build upon those numbers underscored his desire to return, but in the final analysis, his health superseded the stats.

“He wanted to play and really we left the decision a lot up to him as to what is the best for George Springer,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “We’re looking as an organization in the long run and the importance of eight or 10 at-bats in the big picture doesn’t make any sense. It doesn’t make any sense taking that chance. That’s what we decided and he was on board with that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-84

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 7-5, 2.86 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 5-11, 4.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF George Springer was shut down for the remainder of the season, bringing a premature close to his promising rookie season. Springer was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 20 with a left quad strain and suffered a setback during a subsequent rehab assignment. Despite rest and rehab, the club opted to keep Springer out. Springer hit .231/.336/.468 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs in 78 games.

--2B Jose Altuve established a club record for single-season hits with 211 after going 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Altuve passed the mark of 210 hits set by Craig Biggio in 2010 with a first-pitch single in the seventh inning off Indians RHP Corey Kluber. He extended his club record with his 64th multi-hit game and is the first Houston player with six consecutive multi-hit games since Hunter Pence in 2011 (May 19-24).

--RHP Nick Tropeano allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings, joining LHP Carlos Hernandez (2001) and RHP Tom Griffin (1964) as the only pitchers in club history to work five-plus innings with four-plus strikeouts while allowing two runs or fewer in their first two career starts.

--C Max Stassi recorded his second career multi-hit game in his second career start, finishing 2-for-4 while serving as the battery mate to RHP Nick Tropeano. Stassi also recorded a pair of hits in his first career start on Aug. 20, 2013 at Texas. Stassi caught Tropeano 17 times this season for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s special for everybody, and special for me because I have known Jose for a long time. I saw him start at the beginning, and for me to witness that tonight is pretty special. I won’t forget the night tonight, and I know he won’t forget tonight either.” -- Astros interim manager Tom Lawless, of 2B Jose Altuve, who established a club record for single-season hits with 211 after going 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He ran the bases Sept. 14. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 16.

--RHP Collin McHugh (bruised left wrist) was hurt Sept. 15. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Brad Peacock (sore lower back) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 15.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley