Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- In the aftermath of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve establishing a new club record for hits in a single season came the next logical question: Can Altuve reach 200 hits with regularity?

Altuve recorded two more hits Wednesday night in the Astros’ 2-0 loss to bump his season total to 213, becoming the first second baseman with that many hits in a season since Dave Cash in 1975. Altuve has always been an aggressive swinger, but his batting average on balls in play (.362 entering Wednesday) was well above his marks of .321 and .316 in his first two full seasons, respectively.

”What happens if 10 or 20 of those base hits are caught and then he ends up hitting .290?“ Astros interim manager Tom Lawless asked. ”The problem is (observers) may expect him to do this every year. This is hard to do.

“What he did this year is hard to do but expectations are going to be high so he’s got big shoes to fill going down the road because when you run out 220 hits and you come in next year and you’ve only got 170, that’s pretty doggone good too.”

Altuve is on pace for 227 hits, a total that would put him in rather exclusive company. There have been only 17 instances since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947 of a player recording at least 225 hits in a season, with Yankees outfielder Ichiro Suzuki the lone active player to accomplish that feat. Expecting Altuve to produce multiple 200-hit seasons might be extreme, but he appears capable.

”With all the information there is in today’s game ... he still gets his base hits,“ Lawless said. ”That’s a credit to him. He’s an aggressive hitter.

“He manages himself very well in that batter’s box.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-85

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-7, 4.22 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 8-11, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Peacock will return to the rotation Friday against the Mariners after being scratched from his previous start with lower back tightness. Peacock has allowed just four earned runs over his last four starts and 21 2/3 innings.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer worked a season-high 7 2/3 innings pitched, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks with three strikeouts. It marked his 13th quality start of the season and his 12th consecutive start of two or fewer walks, the longest such streak by an Astros starter since LHP Wandy Rodriguez strung together 16 consecutive starts in 2012.

--2B Jose Altuve upped his franchise-best total to 213 hits with a pair of infield singles off Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco. Altuve leads the American League with 34 infield singles and leads the majors with 65 multi-hit games, also a club record. He is the first Houston player since Lance Berkman (May 3-10, 2008) to record seven consecutive multi-hit games.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz worked 1 1/3 perfect innings, doing so without recording a strikeout. Foltynewicz posted 102 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City and had 12 strikeouts in 13 innings with the Astros following his promotion on Aug. 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Carrasco was on. He was mowing through the lineup. I don’t think anybody was going to be able to hit him with his stuff tonight. You just tip your cap and go about your business.” -- Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer after a loss to Carlos Carrasco and the Indians on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He ran the bases Sept. 14. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 16.

--RHP Collin McHugh (bruised left wrist) was hurt Sept. 15. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Brad Peacock (sore lower back) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 15 but will return Sept. 19.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marc Krauss

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Robbie Grossman

OF Jake Marisnick

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley