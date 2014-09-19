Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- After Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco laid waste to the Houston Astros with a rare 12-strikeout, sub-100-pitch complete game Wednesday night, it was easy to forget that Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber was nearly as impressive the night before, fanning 14 in seven innings.

The trend continued Thursday when eight Cleveland pitchers struck out 14 Astros -- albeit in 13 innings, and the Indians pulled out a 2-1 win.

The Astros face a significant concern about their anemic, strikeout-heavy offense that fanned 50 times in the four-game series with Cleveland.

For a spell, Houston fielded a formidable and powerful lineup, but that effectiveness has waned.

“If we want to be the best, we have to beat the best, and that’s the direction we’re heading,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “You know you’re going to run into guys like (Carrasco) and you’ve got to do some things offensively, maybe choke up, maybe do something to get the ball in play and make the other team play defense.”

The Astros were historically bad in terms of striking out last season, and while they made dramatic improvements relative to plate discipline, they still lead the American League with 1,364 strikeouts. When the whiffs come in bunches, questions follow about how the Astros can avoid them.

“When you run into a guy that throws a lot of strikes and is around the strike zone, you’d better be ready to hit because you may only get one pitch to hit,” Lawless said. “If he’s around the strike zone and is making good pitches, if you wait around until the count is 1-1 or 2-2, you’re out. So I have no problem with being aggressive, attacking, as long as you’re attacking pitches that are in the strike zone.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-86

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-2, 2.96 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 4-8, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman limited the Indians to one run on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts over eight-plus innings. He retired 15 consecutive batters at one point while throwing at least eight innings for the fourth time since Aug. 1. His 19 quality starts are a career high.

--RF Jake Marisnick tallied his 14th career multi-hit game, driving in the lone Astros run with a single in the fourth inning. Marisnick has hit safely in five of his past six games, and he is batting .293 with 10 RBIs and five stolen bases in his last 36 games dating to Aug. 8.

--LHP Kevin Chapman tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit during his outing. He has surrendered just one run in his past nine outings and 10 1/3 innings, good for an 0.87 ERA over that span.

--LF Robbie Grossman snapped an 0-for-8 streak by finishing 3-for-6 for his 18th multi-hit game and his fifth three-hit game of the season. Grossman batted leadoff in each of his past 33 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Seemed like every ball we hit was right at somebody. You go through streaks like that. When you’re making good swings, you’re making contact, (but some nights) it seems like you hit it right at them. Other nights those balls fall in.” -- Interim manager Tom Lawless, after the Astros’ 2-1, 13-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (sore lower back) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 15, but he will return Sept. 19.

--RHP Collin McHugh (bruised left wrist) was hurt Sept. 15. He is day-to-day.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He ran the bases Sept. 14. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 16.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he will undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jake Marisnick

OF Marc Krauss

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley