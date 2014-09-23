Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Houston second baseman Jose Altuve has already had a season to remember. And it can only get better.

The pint-sized infielder is putting up big numbers in his bid to become the Astros’ first batting champion. He leads the majors with a .345 average after going 1-4 in Monday’s 4-3 loss at Texas.

He already owns the franchise record for hits in a season with 221, breaking Craig Biggio’s previous franchise mark of 210. Altuve is the first player in five seasons to tally at least 220 hits.

“He’s the catalyst of the ballclub,” interim manager Tom Lawless said. “When he gets on, things happen. He’s got 220 hits and that’s really unheard of.”

It’s also the most hits by a second baseman since Detroit’s Charlie Gehringer had 227 hits in 1936. Altuve has at least two hits in 10 of his last 12 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-88

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 5-12, 4.39 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 4-11, 4.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be making his 24th start of the season and his 13th since earning a spot in the starting rotation on July 12. The Astros have won seven of his last 12 starts and nine of his last 16. He has gone at least 6.0 innings in 14 of his last 17 outings. It’s his sixth career appearance against the Rangers, and fourth start of the season.

--RHP Nick Tropeano exited trailing 4-3 after allowing an RBI single to Guilder Rodriguez in the seventh, losing for the second time in three MLB starts. He pitched a career-high 6.2 innings.

--2B Jose Altuve had an RBI double in the sixth, bringing his hit total to a single-season franchise-record 221. Since Joe Torre had 230 hits in 1971, the only other right-handed batters to reach 221 hits are Kirby Puckett (1986 and 1988), Paul Molitor (1996) and Michael Young (2005). Over his last 20 games beginning Aug. 31, Altuve owns a .429 (36-84) average.

--C Max Stassi posted his first big league extra-base hit with a double in the seventh. He now has hits in four of his five games this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Overall I felt good. I felt my command was a little bit better today than it has been in the past.” -- RHP Nick Tropeano, who left Monday’s game trailing 4-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He threw in a simulated game Sept. 22. He’ll still miss the entire season after having surgery last October.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He ran the bases Sept. 14. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 16.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he was due to undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jake Marisnick

OF Marc Krauss

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley