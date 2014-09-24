Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLNGTON, Texas -- Tim Bogar was considered a potential candidate for Houston’s managing job after the Astros fired Bo Porter. But when Rangers manager Ron Washington resigned earlier this month, Bogar was named interim manager of the Rangers.

That likely takes him out of contention for the Houston job, and that’s fine with Bogar.

“The way I look at is this is my job and where I‘m at,” he said, “and where I want to stay right now.”

Bogar is 11-6 with Texas after Tuesday’s 2-1 win against Houston. He played for the Astros from 1997-2000 and spent two years managing in Houston’s minor-league system.

Bogar credits former Astros assistant general manager Tim Purpura for beginning his coaching career. Houston interim manager Tom Lawless is a candidate for the full-time job. Other names mentioned include Chip Hale, Torey Lovullo, Don Wakamatsu, A.J. Hinch and Manny Acta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-89

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 8-11, 3.82) at Rangers (RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, 2-0, 4.30)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Feldman recorded his sixth straight quality start, going 8.0 innings and allowing one run on four hits against Cleveland. The 31-year-old veteran will be making his 29th start of the season. He signed a three-year contract with the Astros in the offseason and served as the club’s Opening Day starter.

--RHP Samuel Deduno, claimed off waivers from Minnesota in August, will make his first start for Houston Saturday at the New York Mets. Deduno has made four relief appearances, giving up four runs (three earned) over 4 2/3 innings.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer departed the game trailing 2-0 with two men on and one out in the fifth inning. He has completed less than 5.0 innings in three of his last five outings after six-plus innings in his previous 11 starts. He has received zero runs of support in two straight starts, and is winless in five career starts vs. Texas.

--2B Jose Altuve ranks tied for fourth in hits in a single season among right-handed hitters over the last 40 seasons (since 1975). His 221 hits tie him with Michael Young, who posted that total in 2005.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every inning was pretty stressful. A lot of baserunners put me in some stressful situations.” -- LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who departed Tuesday’s game trailing 2-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He threw in a simulated game Sept. 22, but he will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He ran the bases Sept. 14. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 16.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he was due to undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Nick Tropeano

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jorge De Leon

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jake Marisnick

OF Marc Krauss

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley