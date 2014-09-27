Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- If Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is going to win the American League batting title, he’s going to do it the same way he put himself in position to become the first batting champ in franchise history: By playing every day.

Altuve maintained his six-point lead on Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez on Friday, when Altuve went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored in the Astros’ 3-1 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Altuve’s average fell from .343 to .342. Martinez’s average also dropped a point -- from .337 to .336 -- after he went 1-for-4 in the Tigers’ 11-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

In a refreshing bit of candor, Altuve acknowledged he’s thinking about winning the title because teammates are talking to him about it all the time.

“Every single guy around me is telling me ‘Oh man, you’ve got to get the hit, you’ve got to get the batting title,'” Altuve said.

If Altuve goes 1-for-4 in each of the Astros’ final two games -- a reasonable assumption, given Altuve leads the majors with 223 hits and has gone hitless just 29 times this season -- then he would finish the season with a .341 average. Martinez would then have to go 6-for-8 to finish at .342.

Martinez would also need a 6-for-8 finish to win the crown if Altuve took off the final two games. But while Altuve wouldn’t be the first player to clinch a batting title by sitting on a lead over the final weekend, he seemed almost insulted -- after playing in 156 of the Astros’ first 160 games this season -- by the concept.

“Yeah I‘m playing tomorrow,” Altuve said. “And the next day. Why? I want to win it outside on the field. Not sitting on the bench.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-90

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Samuel Deduno, 2-6, 4.66 ERA) at Mets (RHP Rafael Montero, 1-3, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Samuel Deduno will make a spot start for the Astros in the penultimate game of the season Saturday night, when the Astros visit the New York Mets at Citi Field. Deduno is making the start in place of RHP Collin McHugh, who was shut down following his start against the Seattle Mariners last Saturday. This will be the first start in an Astros uniform for Deduno, who has made four relief appearances since Houston acquired him off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 30. He is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA for the Astros after going 2-5 with a 4.60 ERA in 30 games (eight starts) for the Twins. Deduno last pitched Sept. 19, when he allowed an unearned run over two hitless innings in the Astros’ 10-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He last started on June 14, when he took the loss for the Twins after giving up seven runs over 2 2/3 innings as the Twins fell to the Detroit Tigers, 12-9. Deduno has never faced the Mets.

--RHP Josh Fields (right oblique) remains day-to-day entering the final weekend of the season. Fields hasn’t pitched since Sept. 9, when he earned the save in the Astros’ 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. Fields is 4-6 with four saves and a 4.45 ERA in 54 relief appearances this year.

--LHP Darin Downs (right oblique) remains day-to-day entering the final weekend of the season. Downs last pitched on Sept. 19, when he gave up a homer to the only batter he faced, Seattle OF Dustin Ackley, before departing with the injury. Downs was on the disabled list from Aug. 15 through Sept. 1 with a right oblique injury. He is 2-1 with a 5.45 ERA in 45 relief appearances this season.

--2B Jose Altuve maintained his lead in the American League batting race on Friday night, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the Astros’ 3-1 win over the Mets. Altuve’s average dropped from .343 to .342, but Detroit DH Victor Martinez also saw his average fall a point -- from .337 to .336 -- after going 1-for-4 in the Tigers’ 11-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Altuve leads the majors in batting average, hits (223) and stolen bases (56).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Take a deep breath and go ‘Ah, we got to 70. Now we try for 71, 72. That’s the whole idea. That’s our mindset: to go out and compete and win games.” -- Astros interim manager Tom Lawless after a win over the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right oblique) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 9. He is day-to-day entering the final weekend of the season.

--LHP Darin Downs (right oblique) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 19. He is day-to-day entering the final weekend of the season.

--RHP Jesse Crain (right biceps surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He was shut down as of April 25 due to bursitis. He was throwing off flat ground as of May 6. He threw a bullpen session May 22. He threw in a simulated game Sept. 22, but he will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He took pregame batting practice July 29 and participated in outfield drills Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Aug. 4, but he re-injured the leg Aug. 6. He participated in a workout Aug. 9 but still felt discomfort in his left quad. He ran the bases Sept. 14. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 16.

--RHP Josh Zeid (left foot sesamoiditis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Aug. 6, and he was due to undergo the same procedure on his left foot in September.

--RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 28.

--RHP Matt Albers (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. Albers threw a short bullpen session on May 4. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 6. Albers was unable to throw a simulated game as scheduled May 9, and he was shut down as of May 12. He was rehabbing in Florida as of May 29. The Astros hope he can return before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Scott Feldman

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Collin McHugh

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

RHP Brad Peacock

RHP Nick Tropeano

RHP Samuel Deduno

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Jose Veras

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Jorge De Leon

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Carlos Corporan

Max Stassi

INFIELDERS:

1B Jon Singleton

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Matt Dominguez

DH Chris Carter

INF/OF Jesus Guzman

INF Gregorio Petit

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Robbie Grossman

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jake Marisnick

OF Marc Krauss

OF L.J. Hoes

OF Alex Presley