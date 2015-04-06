Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

Few would describe the offseason moves orchestrated by Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow as earth-shattering, but given the team’s steady climb from rebuilding to contention orchestrated by the front office, the sensible acquisitions made by the Astros were nevertheless noteworthy.

By signing shortstop Jed Lowrie and trading for third baseman Luis Valbuena and left fielder/designated hitter Evan Gattis, Luhnow addressed three positions where the Astros underperformed in 2014.

Lowrie, even with his subpar defense, represents an upgrade after the Astros cobbled together production that was 7 percent below league average at shortstop. The Astros were even worse at third and first base, posting wRC+ of 69 and 71 that ranked dead last in the American League.

Valbuena hit .405 and posted a 1.113 OPS through his first 15 games in the Grapefruit League, prompting the demotion of incumbent Matt Dominguez to Triple-A Fresno. Gattis, who will likely earn a large share of at-bats as the designated hitter, shifts slugger Chris Carter to first base, which in turn probably nudges Jon Singleton to the minors where he can perhaps reclaim his confidence after a brutal rookie season (.168 average with 134 strikeouts in 362 plate appearances).

“One of our goals this offseason was to give ourselves more options, and our infield production last season with the exception of (second baseman Jose) Altuve was below what we really needed it to compete in this division,” Luhnow said. “We went out and addressed upgrades at shortstop and options at third base and first base and we’re seeing the results of that.”

Carter and Gattis slugged .645 and .654, respectively, through the final full weekend in Florida, cementing hopes that having those two working in tandem will overwhelm opposing pitching staffs. Add to their presence slugging right fielder George Springer, who hit 20 home runs over 78 games during an injury-shortened rookie year, and the Astros appear stacked.

“That’s the biggest thing for us this year -- not being able to pitch around a guy,” Carter said.

While the lineup and bullpen have been bolstered by additions (right-handers Luke Gregerson and Pat Neshek join the fray as accomplished late-inning relievers), the Astros’ rotation remains a question mark.

The club will lean heavily on a pair of pitchers -- left-hander Dallas Keuchel and right-hander Collin McHugh -- who enjoyed surprising breakthroughs in 2014. Veteran right-hander Scott Feldman scuffled during spring training while left-hander Brett Oberholtzer dealt with nagging injuries. Another veteran right-hander, Roberto Hernandez, made the club as a non-roster invitee, meaning the Astros aren’t as deep in starters as they might be elsewhere. How they mitigate those concerns might reflect just how far up the AL West standings the Astros can climb following their promising 19-game improvement from 2013 through last season.

“You need seven, eight, nine starters throughout the year,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Very rarely do you go through a season with just five. By the time we show up at Minute Maid (Park) and we face the (Cleveland) Indians and then the second series against the (Texas) Rangers, we’ll have picked the guy we’re going to start with.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: RHP Asher Wojciechowski, 26, appeared on the brink of a roster breakthrough last spring before a lat injury derailed those aspirations. This spring he was healthy and performed splendidly (1-0, 1.08 ERA over five appearances, including two starts), and while he might not break camp with the club, he seems a sure bet to make his big league debut if one of the Astros’ starters breaks down or backslides. For a franchise on the cusp of a bright future, Wojciechowski represents a potential rotation anchor, albeit one on the back end of that rotation. Whatever he contributes this season will serve as a foundation for his future.

ON THE RISE: CF Jake Marisnick doesn’t project to be even an average hitter (ZIPS predicts Marisnick to post an 81 wRC+ this season), but his defensive acumen in center makes him a valuable asset for a team searching for means to suppress runs. Marisnick saved 14 runs over 534 innings last season, and if he sticks as a regular, that total will surely rise. While spring training stats should be taken with a grain of salt, Marisnick did hit .303/.400/.485 through his final weekend in the Grapefruit League. Should his bat develop, the Astros would be elated.

BACKSLIDING: LF/DH Evan Gattis certainly provides the Astros promise with his thunderous bat, having slugged 43 home runs over two seasons and 783 plate appearances with the Atlanta Braves. However, his injury history has been well documented, and while the Astros have already decided to move him from behind the plate, it remains to be seen how well Gattis will manage defensively in left field. Add to that the challenge that comes with switching leagues, particularly one where pitchers are accustomed to facing an additional hitter as opposed to the opposing pitcher in the ninth spot, and Gattis is as good a bet as any hitter to experience a slight decline in production.

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jon Singleton, who signed a five-year, $10 million contract upon his promotion to the majors last June, will open the 2015 season in the minors. The Astros optioned him to Triple-A Fresno on April 1 after he batted .200/.273/.320 with no homers and four RBIs in 19 games this spring. Singleton, 23, hit .168/.285/.335 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 95 major league games in 2014.

--OF L.J. Hoes, slowed by a sore right wrist late in spring training, was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on April 1. Hoes, 25, batted .172/.230/.287 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 55 games for Houston last year.

--RHP Kyle Smith underwent Tommy John surgery in late March, the Houston Chronicle reported. Smith was a Texas League All-Star in 2014, posting a 9-5 record with a 3.95 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 21 games (13 starts). Smith, 22, will miss the entire season.

--INF Jonathan Villar was batting .278/.381/.472 through the final full weekend in the Grapefruit League and likely clinched a spot on the 25-man roster. This might represent his final chance to stick with the Astros, who have tired of his immaturity and inconsistency. Villar offers ample power and defensive potential, but he has yet to realize either consistently. Perhaps a limited bench role will serve him well in that it will limit expectations and allow Villar to grow into his abundant talent.

--LF Colby Rasmus had a relatively quiet spring training (.208/.441/.500 over his first 24 at-bats) but his role with the Astros is crucial. If the club demotes 1B Jon Singleton and shifts DH Chris Carter in that void, that leaves the door open for Evan Gattis to serve as the designated hitter and for Rasmus to man left field exclusively. Having signed just a one-year deal (for $8 million), Rasmus certainly has incentive to match the production of his best seasons, 2010 with the St. Louis Cardinals and 2013 with the Toronto Blue Jays, when he posted wRC+ of 130 and 129, respectively.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel appears a likely candidate for regression to the mean, but his spring numbers suggest otherwise. Through his first three appearances he posted a 1.93 ERA while limiting batters to a .235 average. Keuchel has emerged as the staff ace following his breakthrough 2014 campaign (12-9, 2.93 ERA with a league-leading five complete games), yet there is some trepidation involved in expecting a repeat. Given their lack of rotation depth, the Astros need Keuchel to shine.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Now to be on this end of it with the guys that we have in the clubhouse right now and even some of the guys that have been sent out recently that will be up and will be making a pretty significant impact, it’s a great time for this organization. It’s exciting.” -- Catcher Jason Castro on the Astros’ rebuilding process taking the next step toward pursing a .500 record.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. LHP Dallas Keuchel

2. RHP Scott Feldman

3. RHP Asher Wojciechowski

4. RHP Collin McHugh

5. RHP Roberto Hernandez

Keuchel is entrenched as the staff ace and the Astros are hopeful that he and McHugh can repeat their surprising success from last season. Feldman has scuffled this spring (8.76 ERA, 2.11 WHIP) but there is little concern that his troubles will linger.

Thanks to a strong spring performance by Wojciechowski, the rookie made the rotation. Hernandez receives a $100,000 retention bonus when the Astros decided to keep.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer and RHP Brad Peacock both will open the season on the disabled list.

BULLPEN:

RHP Chad Qualls (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

A spot in the bullpen opened when RHP Josh Fields landed on the disabled list. Whenever Fields returns, his spot is guaranteed, meaning the club will have to make a decision on leaving Sipp as the lone left-hander or choosing Thatcher over Harris. Sipp is a lock, as is Deduno, who will serve as the long man.

The signings of Gregerson and Neshek position the Astros to greatly improve upon their league-worst 4.80 bullpen ERA from 2014. Not only are Gregerson and Neshek reliable arms in a set-up role, both appear capable of filling the closer void should Qualls regress. Fields also flashed some high-leverage potential a season ago, giving the Astros a number of options should they choose to change course during the summer.

LINEUP:

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. RF George Springer

3. 3B Luis Valbuena

4. 1B Chris Carter

5. SS Jed Lowrie

6. DH Evan Gattis

7. C Jason Castro

8. LF Colby Rasmus

9. CF Jake Marisnick

There is no quintessential leadoff candidate available, but to suggest that the Astros are settling on Altuve is a stretch. While Altuve walked in only 5.1 percent of his plate appearances en route to the 2014 American League batting crown, he did post a .331/.363/.444 slash line over 358 plate appearances batting first. He gets on base often enough by wielding his bat to set the table for the Astros’ collection of sluggers.

Sandwiching Springer, who bashed 20 home runs in just 78 games as a rookie, between Altuve and Valbuena, whose 114 OPS+ with the Chicago Cubs last season represented a career high, seems logical. With Altuve aboard and a dangerous heart of the order following Valbuena, Springer should get a steady dose of fastballs. How Astros manager A.J. Hinch clusters Carter and Gattis will be interesting because both have 30-homer potential. Sliding the switch-hitting Lowrie between those two right-handers might lessen the potential for rally-killing strikeouts.

Castro slugged .529 through his first 13 games during spring training, leaving the Astros hopeful that he can return to form from his All-Star season in 2013 (130 OPS+) and turn the page on his nightmarish 2014 campaign (83 OPS+). Rasmus provides additional thump near the bottom of the order while Marisnick possesses leadoff-hitter qualities.

RESERVES:

C Hank Conger

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OF Robbie Grossman

INF Jonathan Villar

Conger, Gonzalez, Grossman, and Villar have one thing in common: They’re switch-hitters. Given the boom-and-bust potential of the everyday lineup, the Astros would be wise to stash some versatility on their bench, both at the plate and in the field.

Grossman logged 67 games in left, 31 in right and six in center field last season so his capability with the glove is without question. He was hitting .349/.408/.465 through the final weekend in the Grapefruit League, essentially forcing the Astros’ hand in the battle for the fourth outfield spot that also included veteran Alex Presley and L.J. Hoes.

Gonzalez was a valuable asset as a utility infielder last season, and while Villar has showcased maddening consistency and maturity issues, he provides the club more flexibility in the present when compared to 1B Jon Singleton, who slumped down the stretch during spring training (17 strikeouts in 17 games through the final weekend in Florida) and needs more seasoning following an awful rookie season.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Fields, who was slowed earlier in spring training with a sore left hamstring, did not throw off a mound over the first week after sustaining the injury March 23. Fields was considered a lock to make the roster, and the Astros were poised to take their time working him back into form so that he can be available for duty whenever he returns.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April.

--RHP Brad Peacock (right hip surgery in October 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He made his spring training debut March 29.