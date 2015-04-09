Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Perhaps the most subtle sign highlighting the Houston Astros’ gradual shift from rebuilding also-ran to .500 hopeful comes via roster moves.

Last season, the Astros relied upon veteran Alex Presley to serve as a fourth outfielder for a largely unaccomplished group. During the offseason, he signed a contract guaranteeing him $1 million in 2015, but with Colby Rasmus signed and Evan Gattis acquired to provide additional depth in left field, Presley suddenly became expendable.

The Astros designated Presley for assignment prior to the start of the season, but instead of opting for free agency, Presley accepted his assignment to Triple-A Fresno. Now, the Astros have established veteran depth in their system in the event that their frontline outfielders, a group that also includes starters Jake Marisnick and George Springer as well as reserve Robbie Grossman, break down.

“For our sake, for selfish reasons it’s great to have those guys,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Presley and right-hander Alex White, who also was outrighted to Fresno on Wednesday. “Obviously, you never know when you’re going through that process, when you’re cutting players and running through some of the transactions. But we’re getting to the point now where our 40-man (roster) is pretty full and our 25-man is very competitive, so the more talent we can keep in the organization, the better.”

White failed to establish himself as a viable rotation candidate against stiff competition during spring training, posting a 15.75 ERA in three appearances. However, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has repeatedly stated the need for eight to nine starting pitchers in the system, and by maintaining White, the Astros have the depth they desperately crave, depth they couldn’t muster in the early stages of their rebuilding.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 5-8, 4.18 ERA in 2014) at Astros (RHP Asher Wojciechowski, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex White was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno after clearing waivers. White was designated for assignment April 4 after failing to crack the 25-man roster exiting spring training. White posted a 15.75 ERA over three appearances during Grapefruit League action, allowing seven runs on eight hits and six walks in four innings.

--OF Alex Presley accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Fresno and will report immediately. Presley was designated for assignment last week and cleared waivers. He had the option to select free agency, but that move would have resulted in the forfeiture of $1 million in guaranteed salary this season. Presley hit .244 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 89 games with Houston last season.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer played catch Wednesday with a cover on the blister on his left index finger. Oberholtzer, placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, has not received clearance to grip all of his pitches without the bandage. His throwing session was designed to maintain arm strength while not causing friction on his fingertip.

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) threw Wednesday and is scheduled to work a simulated game sometime in the following two days. Fields was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 after battling leg injuries throughout camp. Prior to his groin strain, Fields was slowed by left hamstring discomfort.

--RHP Brad Peacock (right hip surgery in October 2014) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday. He will throw multiple outings in the minors before rejoining the Astros.

--RHP Scott Feldman had a strong first outing of the season, allowing just one run on five hits over 6 2/3 innings while recording five strikeouts. It marked his eighth consecutive quality start dating back to Aug. 20, 2014. Feldman has a 1.87 ERA during that span, with the eight consecutive quality starts representing the longest such stretch of his career.

--RHP Will Harris worked a perfect ninth inning against the Indians and extended his streak of scoreless appearances to 17 (16 2/3 innings). Harris owns the fourth-longest active streak in the majors and the longest a right-hander. Southpaws Matt Thornton (27), Brett Cecil (22) and Mark Rzepczynski (20) own longer streaks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d take nights like that most nights, and I think we’d come out on to. Going forward, hopefully, I’ll work the counts in my favor and get ahead of guys more often.” -- RHP Scott Feldman, who gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings Wednesday during a 2-0 loss to the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw April 8, and he was scheduled to work in a simulated game April 9 or April 10. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister.

--RHP Brad Peacock (right hip surgery in October 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 9, and he will pitch multiple outings in the minors before rejoining the Astros.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Asher Wojciechowski

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

3B Luis Valbuena

SS Jed Lowrie

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH/OF Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman