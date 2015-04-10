Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the offseason acquisitions of designated hitter Evan Gattis, third baseman Luis Valbuena, shortstop Jed Lowrie and center fielder Colby Rasmus came the promise of a power-laden Houston Astros lineup that could wreak havoc on opposing pitching staffs.

The flip side to that potential is the realization that the Astros will accumulate a ton of strikeouts by adding Gattis and Rasmus in particular to a core that included first baseman Chris Carter and right fielder George Springer, a duo that combined for 57 home runs and 296 strikeouts in 917 plate appearances last season.

Three games into the 2015 season, the power has yet to arrive for the Astros, but the strikeouts are rapidly piling up.

The Astros followed their 13-strikeout effort Wednesday night with 16 more whiffs Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians, upping their season total to 36 in three games. Lowrie belted Houston’s first home run on the season in the ninth inning to end the Indians’ no-hit bid.

“The strikeouts are what they are,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “The numbers pile up; you know I‘m going to get asked about it every day, but the real crux of this is we had a chance to win a series and didn‘t. That’s what we get on the plane disappointed about. We’ll clear our heads and head to Texas.”

Carter, Rasmus and Valbuena closed the opening series with four strikeouts each, while Springer struck out twice Thursday to bump his season total to five strikeouts. However, none of them are struggling out of the gate as mightily as Gattis, who faced a smattering of boos after whiffing four times for a second consecutive game. Gattis capped his first series with the Astros 0-for-11 and mildly surprised by the reaction.

“I’ve never been booed by my own fans before, so that’s a first, too,” said Gattis, who hit 43 home runs over two seasons and 790 plate appearances with the Atlanta Braves. “I‘m a better hitter than that. So, yeah, it’s embarrassing.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 11-9, 2.73 ERA in 2014) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 2-0, 1.46 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Peacock was effective Thursday night in his first rehab start for Triple-A Fresno, throwing 4 2/3 no-hit innings against Las Vegas. He didn’t allow a run while walking five and striking out two. He exited after throwing 87 pitches, only 40 of them strikes. Peacock made one Grapefruit League appearance following offseason right hip surgery, and he was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He will build arm strength with multiple minor league appearances before rejoining the Astros.

--INF/OF Jonathan Villar played two innings in center field after entering the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. It marked the first time in his career (146 games) that Villar played a position other than shortstop. He finished 0-for-2 in his first action this season.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski made his major league debut, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts over four innings. He became the first Astros pitcher to make his major league debut at home since LHP Troy Patton on Aug. 25, 2007, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

--SS Jed Lowrie broke up the Indians’ combined no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning, blasting a solo home run to left-center field off Indians LHP Nick Hagadone. It marked the first home run of the season for the Astros and the 17th for Lowrie in a Houston uniform. Lowrie belted 16 home runs over 97 games with the Astros in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He battled himself a little bit early and they hit some mistakes. His first outing and he obviously wanted to get that under his belt and get on to the next one. They nicked at him early in the game and were able to put a few runs on the board, and then in the end he lost his arm slot a little bit and he was a little bit winded.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, on RHP Asher Wojciechowski, who gave up four runs in four innings Thursday during a 5-1 loss to the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw April 8, and he was scheduled to work in a simulated game April 9 or April 10. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister.

--RHP Brad Peacock (right hip surgery in October 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 9, and he will pitch multiple outings in the minors before rejoining the Astros.

