Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas - Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh is looking like ace material. Coming off an impressive rookie season, the right-hander pitched six rather dominant innings in knocking off the Texas Rangers.

It was McHugh’s eighth consecutive win going back to August 20, 2014. It’s the longest streak by a Houston pitcher since former ace Roy Oswalt won nine a row bridging the 2006 and 2007 seasons. During the win streak, McHugh’s ERA is a smooth 1.84, allowing 12 earned runs over 58 2/3 innings.

But McHugh is not much interested in a streak that goes back to the previous season. As far as he’s concerned he is on a one-game winning streak.

“I’ve said this before, but last year is last year,” McHugh said after allowing one run on five hits, while walking two and striking out four over six innings of work. “I like streaks in baseball, like hitting streaks and scoreless-inning streaks, but I don’t put much stock in what happened last year.”

The Astros are certainly putting plenty of stock in what McHugh, 27, has accomplished in short order. Perhaps most impressive is his ability to take his game on the road, where he’s been superb -- even if it dates back to last season. He is now 4-3 with a 1.83 ERA in 12 road starts since the beginning of 2014.

“He was good, really good,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of McHugh’s 2015 debut. “It’s good to see him feel good and make his pitches. He had a well-rounded game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 8-11, 4.10 ERA in 2014) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jake Marisnick drove in two of Houston’s first three runs batting from the No. 9 hole. He entered the game 0-for-4 in his first two starts. He is just the third Houston batter since 2000 to post at least three hits and two RBIs from the ninth spot in the order.

--LF Colby Rasmus hit his first home run as an Astro in the top of the ninth inning. He loves playing at the Rangers’ stadium. He now has six home runs in eight career games at Globe Life Park.

--SS Jed Lowrie is not expected to provide the Astros with a ton of home runs this season, yet through four games he already has two, both of which have come in the last two games.

--1B Chris Carter recorded his first hit of the season after going 0-for-11 in three games against the Cleveland Indians and 0-for-2 in his first at-bats against the Rangers. He is now hitting .067 on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a true blessing to have in our lineup.” -- First-year Astros manager A.J. Hinch, of Jed Lowrie, who hit his second home run in two games Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw April 8, and he was scheduled to work in a simulated game April 9 or April 10. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister.

--RHP Brad Peacock (right hip surgery in October 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 9, and he will pitch multiple outings in the minors before rejoining the Astros.

ROTATION:

BULLPEN:

CATCHERS:

INFIELDERS:

OUTFIELDERS:

