Houston Astros - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- There wasn’t much more that Astros manager A.J. Hinch could say about the brilliant, game-saving catch right fielder George Springer made in the bottom of the 10th inning on Sunday, a dazzling grab that denied the Texas Rangers’ Leonys Martin a grand slam and paved the way for the Astros to rally for a 6-4, 14-inning victory.

The video evidence offered enough proof of just how outstanding Springer might be in right field. But the thing is, Springer isn’t alone. At varying points during their series with the Rangers, the Astros flashed a level of outfield defense that could best be described as exceptional.

“Our outfield defense has been outstanding,” Hinch said. “(Left fielder) Colby (Rasmus) made a great play in Texas; Jake (Marisnick) catches everything in center field; George is pretty dynamic in right as we saw, so I have high expectations for our guys. They’re ready to make great plays; they feed off each other. It’s three center fielders when those three are in the lineup and they’re fun to watch. They’re a real dynamic outfield.”

That was the plan when the Astros opted to flank Marisnick with Rasmus and Springer. The decision wasn’t automatic given Rasmus’ extensive history in center field and the undeniable potential Springer has there. But Marisnick, while relatively inexperienced, is the best defensive outfielder of the trio. Placing him in center with two plus defenders on either side should embolden the Astros’ pitching staff.

“The defense is important,” Hinch said. “Ninety feet matters. It’s something that we’ve talked about from the beginning of the spring. Any time we can keep guys off base -- most of those plays are extra-base hits. George’s (Sunday) would have ended the game. The ones that Colby are catching in left and Jake’s catching in center, those are doubles and triples that are coming off the board so it helps everybody. Those are big-league plays.”

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 0-1, 18.90 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 4-9, 4.72 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after tossing four scoreless innings of relief against the Athletics, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four. Wojciechowski was roughed up in his major league debut last week against the Cleveland Indians, surrendering four runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts over four innings. He surrenders his spot in the rotation to RHP Brad Peacock.

--RHP Brad Peacock will be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and will make his season debut against his former organization, the Oakland Athletics. Peacock was scheduled to make his second rehab start with Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, having landed on the DL on March 30 following offseason right hip surgery. Peacock was traded by Oakland to the Astros on Feb. 4, 2013 along with Chris Carter and Max Stassi in exchange for Jed Lowrie, who rejoined Houston during the offseason.

--2B Jose Altuve hit his first home run on the season, a leadoff shot in the fourth inning against Athletics LHP Scott Kazmir. The home run was his first since Sept. 2, 2014, a span of 93 at-bats. Altuve improved to 11-for-22 in his career against Kazmir and posted his first three-hit game of 2015 after totaling a major-league-leading 24 three-hit games in 2014.

--DH Evan Gattis snapped an 0-for-23 skid to open the season with a ninth-inning single off Athletics RHP Jesse Chavez. Gattis finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout, his major-league-leading 13th strikeout on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They just did some damage. Scott (Kazmir) throws strikes, and they were going to come out swinging. And they got pitches to hit and they didn’t miss them.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after Houston fell to the Oakland A’s Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (right hip surgery in October 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 9. He will be activated April 14.

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 11. He was scheduled to make consecutive rehab appearances in mid-April, after which he could return to the Astros.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister.

