Houston Astros - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- For one night at least, Angels center fielder Mike Trout left two Astros pitchers and their manager befuddled. The terrifying part is that Trout has the talent to wreak havoc against the Astros, the rest of the American League West, and all of baseball for years to come.

Trout belted a pair of home runs in the Angels’ 6-3 victory on Friday night, taking right-hander Roberto Hernandez out to left field in the sixth inning and right-hander Chad Qualls the opposite way to right in the eighth. His blast off Hernandez was a two-run shot that gave the Angels a 3-1 lead and served as a jarring moment for Hernandez, who largely pitched effectively before Trout dug in for a third at-bat.

”It surprised me because he hit like from the bottom up,“ Hernandez said of the two-seam fastball Trout golfed into the Crawford Boxes in left field. ”The whole night I was throwing him those pitches.

“It was (a) 3-2 (count). It was a good pitch, so you have to give him the credit.”

Qualls appeared to have Trout right where he wanted him in the eighth, quickly jumping ahead 0-2 before Trout fouled off a pair of sliders. When Qualls attempted to sneak a sinker by Trout on the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Trout ripped the pitch the opposite way 402 feet.

What proved maddening for Qualls was that his game plan was ideal but his execution was lacking. At just 23 years and 251 days, Trout has showcased a breathtaking ability to thrive against mistake pitches, and the two-strike approach that Angels manager Mike Scioscia raved about paid dividends when Qualls made one error at a most critical time.

“I know how to attack him,” Qualls said of Trout. “I just didn’t execute the pitch. I had him set up for what I wanted to do. I didn’t execute it that one time. He didn’t foul it off or miss it. He ended up hurting us with it. That’s what good hitters do. When we make a mistake, they jump on it. They don’t foul it off or swing and miss or anything like that. Hat’s off to him. He did his job and I just didn’t execute that one time.”

--RHP Brad Peacock landed back on the 15-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain on April 17, retroactive to April 15. Peacock made his season debut Tuesday night, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings in a 4-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Peacock opened the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery and made one rehab start with Triple-A Fresno.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and replaced RHP Brad Peacock on the active roster. Wojciechowski was optioned on Tuesday to make way for Peacock but never actually reported to the Grizzlies. He worked four innings of scoreless relief on Monday night against the Oakland Athletics after suffering a loss to the Cleveland Indians in the major league debut on April 9.

--2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single in the fifth inning. He is hitting .355 (11-for-31) dating to April 10. He also stole his fourth base on the season after entering the night tied for third in the American League in that category.

--DH Evan Gattis recorded hits in consecutive at-bats in the same game for the first time this season, following his single in the first inning with a double in the fourth. The multi-hit game was Gattis’ first since Sept. 9, 2014 as a member of the Atlanta Braves and extended his hitting streak to four games. Gattis is batting .313 (5-for-16) during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We seemed to scratch and claw a couple of runs or one run at a time but never got multiple hits in a row. Certainly could’ve gone either way, but it’s a tough one to lose because once we got back to tie it up.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after Friday’s loss to the Angels.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) landed back on the 15-day disabled list April 17, retroactive to April 15. Peacock made his season debut April 14. Peacock opened the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery and made one rehab start with Triple-A Fresno.

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 1, retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 11. He could be activated in mid-April, though the Astros hadn’t announced a target date.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister.

