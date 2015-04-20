Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Following the offseason acquisitions of Evan Gattis, Jed Lowrie, Colby Rasmus and Luis Valbuena, the Astros were eagerly anticipating a lineup that would be feared for both its power and depth.

A dozen games into the season and the Astros have yet to fully maximize that potential. Lowrie and Valbuena do have three home runs apiece and Houston has 15 on the season, but the Astros’ inability to deliver with runners in scoring position continues to undermine their attack.

The Astros finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 baserunners total. Houston is now batting .143 with runners in scoring position (10-for-70), a figure that might prove maddening should these struggles continue.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch continues to tinker with the lineup, seeking the right mix of players capable of complementing one another to end the collective skid.

”A characteristic about our team that we’ll be better at as time goes on is swinging at better pitches,“ Hinch said. ”Obviously that might lead to more opposite-field hits or opposite-field power. We’ve got power to all fields, but as we see better pitches and have better at-bats, you can see the damage that we can do.

“Now can we do that consistently over time? That’s what the game’s all about. But when guys are staying on the ball and hitting a little bit deeper in counts, we’re not worried about the word ‘strikeout.’ That’s good to see for a confident team that’s starting to build a little momentum.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Asher Wojciechowski, 0-1, 4.50 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-1, 6.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

-- RHP Scott Feldman earned his first win of the season, allowing two runs on six hits with no walks over six innings. Feldman has recorded nine quality starts in his last 10 outings dating to Aug. 20, 2014. The win over the Angels marks his first since April 6, 2014.

--2B Jose Altuve legged out an infield single in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games and finished 3-for-5 with a run scored. His eight-game streak was tied for fourth in the majors and Altuve improved to .385 (15-for-39) during his streak. He recorded his fourth multi-hit game and his second three-hit game on the season.

--C Jason Castro went 1-for-4 with an infield single and an RBI, marking the first time this season he has recorded RBIs in consecutive games. He last accomplished that feat on Sept. 2-3, 2014, also against the Los Angeles Angels.

--RHP Luke Gregerson pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his second save in as many chances this season. He has retired all six consecutive batters over his last two appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of runners on base again today. You encourage these guys to keep going. If we keep having runners on base we’re going to have the big hit, we’re going to have a bigger inning. The huge hit still eludes us from time to time, but the more chances we give ourselves we’re going to be in good position against some good pitching.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after Sunday’s win over the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) landed back on the 15-day disabled list April 17, retroactive to April 15. Peacock made his season debut April 14. Peacock opened the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery and made one rehab start with Triple-A Fresno.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister. He’s throwing bullpen sessions without a bandage in Kissimmee, Fla., as of April 19.

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 1, retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 11. He could be activated in mid-April, though the Astros hadn’t announced a target date.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Asher Wojciechowski

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

3B Luis Valbuena

SS Jed Lowrie

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH/OF Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman