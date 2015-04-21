Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Of all the offseason moves the Astros made to fortify their roster, the only hitter providing much in terms of early returns is third baseman Luis Valbuena.

The former Chicago Cub hit his fourth and fifth home runs Monday, the most among American League third basemen and the highest total on the team. Valbuena has hit three home runs in Houston’s past games and could be on his way to surpassing last year’s career high of 16 homers. (At this point last season, Valbuena still had not hit one.)

His second home run Monday led off the eighth inning, giving the Astros a 6-5 lead in a game Houston went on to win 7-5 over the Seattle Mariners.

While Valbuena certainly could improve on his .244 batting average through 13 games, his power numbers are a nice boost for a Houston lineup in desperate need for some pop. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .938 is a big improvement over the figure posted by 2014 starter Matt Dominguez (.586).

Valbuena was among four Astros in Monday’s starting lineup who weren’t with the team last season. Catcher Evan Gattis, shortstop Jed Lowrie and left fielder Colby Rasmus all played significant roles in Monday’s win, while new closer Luke Gregerson earned the save.

Valbuena is the most valuable of the new additions so far.

“I feel more comfortable with the bat,” he said after Monday’s win. “The first couple of games (of the season), I felt like I tried to do too much. Now I‘m enjoying the way I play the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-6

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 2-0, 1.54 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 0-2, 17.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Luis Valbuena homered twice Monday, giving him three in two games. He tagged a 1-0 pitch from Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma over the right field fence for a first-inning solo shot. He added a solo shot off RHP Danny Farquhar in the eighth, putting Houston ahead 6-5. Valbuena now has five home runs on the season. As a Cub last year, Valbuena hit a career-high 16 homers but didn’t collect his first one until April 26.

--2B Jose Altuve saw his nine-game hitting streak end when he went 0-for-4 in Seattle on Monday night. During the streak, Altuve hit .385 (15-for-39) with one homer and four RBIs.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski failed to get an out in the fifth inning, forcing the Astros to go to the bullpen early Monday. Wojciechowski allowed eight hits and four runs in four-plus innings but did not factor into the decision.

--LF Colby Rasmus gave the Astros a spark with a fifth-inning home run Monday. It marked the second home run of the season for Rasmus, who has averaged 21 home runs per year over the past three seasons.

--RHP Will Harris has been efficient out of the bullpen this season, but he seemed to run out of gas Monday. Harris struck out the side in his first inning of work, mowing down Seattle’s top three hitters in the sixth, but he gave up two walks in the seventh. Harris, who has only allowed one hit this season, threw a season-high 33 pitches over 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday. His final batter saw three pitches hit the dirt in front of home plate.

--RHP Collin McHugh, scheduled to be the Astros’ starter Tuesday night in Seattle, picked up right where he left off down the stretch of last season. He has allowed just one earned run in each of his two starts this season and has a 2-0 record and a 15/2 strikeout/walk ratio to show for it. Since Aug. 1, McHugh is 9-0 with an ERA just under 2.00.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That third inning took a ton out of him. A big part of his outing was getting out of the third inning with one run (allowed).” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, on RHP Asher Wojciechowski, who gave up four runs in four-place innings Monday during Houston’s 7-5 win over Seattle.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister. He was throwing bullpen sessions without a bandage in Kissimmee, Fla., as of April 19.

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 1, retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 11. He could be activated in April, though the Astros hadn’t announced a target date.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Asher Wojciechowski

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

3B Luis Valbuena

SS Jed Lowrie

INF Marwin Gonzalez

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH/OF Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman