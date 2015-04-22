Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Chris Carter began Tuesday mired in a slump that would make many managers question whether to put the powerful right-handed hitter into the lineup.

“He just hasn’t gotten on track,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. “I think his play at first base has been very good. ... His contribution on that side of the game has been very good. I think offensively he hasn’t gotten on track. The swings and misses have come in bunchs.”

Carter rewarded Hinch Tuesday night with a key RBI single in the eighth inning off Mariners left-hander Charlie Furbush. It narrowed Seattle’s lead to 3-2 before Jake Marisnick followed with an RBI single and Jose Altuve crushed the go-ahead, three-run double in Houston’s five-run frame. He finished 1-for-3 with a run and two walks to lift his season average to .089.

“Every day I come to the ballpark, I think today is the day that something is going to click for him and when he puts the ball in play with conviction, the ball usually carries out of the ballpark,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch pregame.

Carter entered Tuesday 3-for-42 during the regular season with 19 strikeouts and four walks. But Hinch knows the slugger has that rare raw power after he hit 37 home runs for the Astros in 2014.

“Thirty-seven home runs don’t come overnight,” Hinch said. “That means he has got some impact in that bat when things are right.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-6

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 0-1, 3.38 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 0-1, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jake Marisnick is batting .406 (13-for-32) with six runs, two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs over his last 11 games. On Tuesday, he went 2-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, two runs and two RBIs. He scored Houston’s first run in the top of the third when he made a heads-up play and tagged on a sac fly to SS Brad Miller.

--RHP Collin McHugh (3-0) improved to 4-2 with a 4.06 ERA in six career starts against the Mariners. He has won his last three starts against the Mariners dating back to Sept. 9, 2014. During that span, he’s held Seattle’s number, with a 3.00 ERA spanning 21 innings.

--RP Chad Qualls recorded his first save of the season Tuesday by working a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He led the Astros in saves last season, with 19.

--1B/DH Chris Carter went 1-for-3 with an RBI, run and two walks Tuesday to lift his season average to .089. Before Tuesday’s game, manager A.J. Hinch expressed confidence that Carter would turn it around, citing the 37 home runs he hit in 2014.

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) could be called up after the Astros wrap up the Mariners series, but manager A.J. Hinch has yet to make an announcement.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a ton of opportunities early, or it felt like we did, but never had the breakthrough hit until Altuve had the double. What a big inning for us and a really good win.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after 2B Jose Altuve lined a go-ahead, three-run double in the eighth inning Tuesday to lead Houston to a comeback 6-3 win over Seattle.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 1, retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 11. He could be called up after the Astros wrap up the Mariners series April 22.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister. He was throwing bullpen sessions without a bandage in Kissimmee, Fla., as of April 19.

