Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Houston Astros finished 28 games behind the first-place Angels last year in the American League West, going 70-92.

Two years ago, they finished 45 games behind the Oakland A’s with a 51-111 record.

The Astros are definitely enjoying the view this year from atop the West, even though it’s still early and they’re just 9-7 after a 5-4, 11-inning victory against the A’s on Friday night.

But that’s not to say the Astros are satisfied.

Far from it.

”We’re nowhere where we want to be,“ said Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who pitched nine shutout innings in a no-decision. ”I think everybody will tell you that. We’ll take 9-7, just from the past couple years how bad it’s been in April. We know how good we are and we know we can compete with everybody.

“If you ask everybody in this clubhouse, they’d like to be a little bit better. But it’s a long season so we’ll take it right now and then slowly hopefully progress.”

The Astros scored twice in the top of the 10th to take a 2-0 lead, using back-to-back doubles by right fielder George Springer and infielder Marwin Gonzalez. After the A’s scored two in the bottom of the 10th, Houston answered with three in the 11th with left fielder Robbie Grossman hitting a tie-breaking, two-run single.

“That’s been our M.O. the whole year,” Grossman said of the late-game heroics. “We’ve always been in it towards the end. We came (out) ahead this time again.”

Well, barely. The A’s scored two more runs in the bottom of the 11th on shortstop Marcus Semien’s two-run blast and had the tying run on second with no outs and the winning runs on first and second with two outs. The Astros needed three relievers in the 11th -- Pat Neshek, Tony Sipp and Chad Qualls -- but they escaped with a victory.

“It just builds character and confidence,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of the win. “We’ve got a real resilient team. One of the things I’ve learned about this team is we compete, we play, we play till the end. We don’t always play perfect, we don’t always execute, we’ve got a lot to work on, but we compete for 27 outs and tonight was more. That shows the character and some good willpower with this club.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 1-2, 5.09 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-1, 6.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel pitched nine shutout innings but got a no-decision Friday night in the Astros’ 5-4, 11-inning victory at Oakland. Keuchel allowed just two hits, both singles, struck out four and walked two. He lowered his ERA to 0.62 and had his 11th straight quality start dating to Aug. 15, 2014.

--2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak against Oakland to 27 games with a leadoff single in the fourth-inning Friday night against A’s LHP Scott Kazmir. Altuve’s streak is the longest in franchise history by an Astro against one team. Former Astro Lance Berkman held the previous mark of 21 games against the Rockies. For his career, Altuve is batting .350 with 10 doubles, three homers and 18 RBIs in 42 games against Oakland.

--LF Jake Marisnick (leg soreness) was out of the starting lineup Friday night when the Astros opened a three-game series at Oakland. “It’s a bummer when you can’t write his name in the lineup for his offense and his defense,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before the game. “He went from first to third in the ninth inning (Wednesday) in Seattle and came out of it a little sore. He kicked and screamed a little bit and wanted to play, but we’re going to err on the side of caution just to make sure because he’s valuable on both sides of the ball.” Hinch said he had planned to give Marisnick a scheduled day off Saturday. “He may get two days off in a row then he should be fine,” Hinch said.

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list, giving the Astros eight relievers. Fields, who had been on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Fresno since April 11, will initially be used in middle relief, Astros manager A. J. Hinch said before Houston opened a three-game series at Oakland. “Josh Fields is a real weapon in the pen at any time in the game,” Hinch said. “I told him he’d be used primarily as a bridge in the middle part of the game and then as he gets a couple outings under his belt, we could see him moving into a number of roles.”

--INF/OF Jonathan Villar was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Friday, clearing a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Josh Fields, who came off the disabled list. Villar was batting .077 (1-for-13) with one stolen base and two walks in seven games. In 87 games last year, he hit .209 with seven home runs, 13 doubles, 27 RBIs and 17 steals. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Villar will play five positions at Triple-A -- shortstop, second base, third base, left field and center field -- and prepare for a super-utility role at the major-league level. “He’ll try to mimic what he would do in the big leagues as a bench player for us and have him be a candidate to come up if we want to go back to 12 pitchers,” Hinch said. “He can be a candidate at any position. If if we have an injury, we certainly want him to be a candidate at any position.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think everybody will tell you that. We’ll take 9-7, just from the past couple years how bad it’s been in April. We know how good we are and we know we can compete with everybody.” -- LHP Dallas Keuchel, after Friday’s win over the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 11. He was activated April 23.

--LF Jake Marisnick (leg soreness) missed the April 24 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister. He was throwing bullpen sessions without a bandage in Kissimmee, Fla., as of April 19.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Asher Wojciechowski

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman