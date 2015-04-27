Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- If they keep this up, the under-the-radar Houston Astros won’t be able to avoid detection.

The Astros rallied in the ninth inning Sunday at the O.co Coliseum for a 7-6 victory and their first series sweep against the Oakland A’s in franchise history.

Designated hitter Even Gattis drilled a two-run double in the top of the ninth, putting the Astros ahead 7-6, and they held on for their third straight victory against the A‘s.

The 11-7 Astros own first place in the American League West and are off to their best start since the 2006 club opened 12-5. The Astros have won three straight series and have a series win against all four of their divisional foes.

“We’re not trying to make a statement,” said first-year Astros manager A.J. Hinch. “We’re trying to win games. It’s a fun group. It’s a loose group, and what we’re finding out is it’s a resilient group of guys that never feels out of it. We blew another lead today and it doesn’t faze this group. That’s good to see against a good opponent. This is not an easy place to play or an easy team to play. We came up big when we needed to.”

Gattis, who came into the game batting .136 with one RBI, had his biggest game for his new team. He went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs.

“Glad to finally contribute to a win,” said Gattis. “It’s good to come through and come through with a two-RBI hit that put us ahead.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 3-0, 2.41 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 2-0, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak against Oakland to 29 games Sunday with a first-inning single off LHP Drew Pomeranz. Altuve’s streak is the longest in Astros history against one team. Altuve’s streak is the second longest against the A’s in their franchise history, two games behind Luke Appling’s 31-game streak from June 17, 1939, to Sept. 12, 1940. Altuve went 2-for-5, scored two runs and raised his average to .321. He’s batting .376 during his streak against the A‘s.

--DH/OF Evan Gattis went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs Sunday in Houston’s 7-6 comeback victory against Oakland. Gattis had a two-run single in the third inning then hammered a two-run double in the top of the ninth, giving the Astros a 7-6 lead. Gattis, who came to the Astros from Atlanta in an offseason trade, entered the game batting .136 with one RBI. “I‘m so happy for him, proud of him to keep his cool in that situation,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He wants to do so well. He’s been grinding through a really rough few weeks and so a lot of guys in there are pretty happy for him that he was the guy that tomahawks a ball that’s almost over his head for the game winner.”

--OF Jake Marisnick (leg soreness) returned to the starting lineup Sunday in center field against Oakland after missing two games and played a huge part in the Astros’ 7-6 victory. Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, scored three runs and stole two bases. With the Astros trailing 6-5 entering the top of the ninth, he ignited a two-run with a leadoff single. Marisnick and 2B Jose Altuve pulled off a double-steal with one out, and they both scored on DH Evan Gattis’ double. “When we’re on (base) we can do a lot of stuff out there and make some things happen,” Marisnick said. Marisnick is batting a team-high .364 with three doubles, three homers nine RBIs and six steals.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski gave up five runs on five hits over four innings Sunday and got a no-decision in Houston’s 7-6 victory against Oakland. Wojciechowski struck out four and walked two in his third career major-league start. The start was Wojciechowski’s first against Oakland, but he pitched four scoreless innings of relief vs. the A’s on April 13 in an 8-1 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The reins are off and they’re letting us run around. Until we prove we can‘t, it’s fun. It lets us be free and easy out there.” -- OF Jake Marisnick, who went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, scored three runs and stole two bases in Sunday’s win over Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jake Marisnick (leg soreness) missed the April 24-25 games. He returned to the lineup April 26.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister. He was throwing bullpen sessions without a bandage in Kissimmee, Fla., as of April 19. He has begun regular starting routine in Florida as of April 26.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Asher Wojciechowski

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman