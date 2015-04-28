Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Welcome to San Diego, Houston Astros relievers.

What’s that, you know you’re way around the town nicknamed, “America’s Finest City?”

That’s not surprising.

With the Astros starting a three-game series in San Diego on Monday, it returned some Houston pitchers to some familiar haunts.

At one time, all these Astros relievers were Padres property: Luke Gregerson, Pat Neshek, Joe Thatcher, Chad Qualls and Sam Deduno and Tony Sipp.

That Astros manager A.J. Hinch was also a Padres’ front office member is among the factors for the wealth of Friars.

“It just sort of happened,” Hinch said. “We weren’t trying to make this Padres Central. We’re not trying to turn it into the 2011 Padres bullpen.”

But Hinch said him knowing the pitchers from when they were all in San Diego is a plus.

“The familiarity helped us sign Luke and some of the other guys were already here,” Hinch said. “But I am familiar with all of them and there is a trust there. I trust them and they trust me and that goes a long way.”

Padres manager Bud Black trusts the Astros have a good ‘pen.

“We are familiar with those guys, too,” he said.

Gregerson has a team-high four saves, with Qualls adding two.

And Neshek earned his first win on Monday, his only decision on the year.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-7

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 0-2, 3.57 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-1, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Evan Gattis was out of the lineup with the team playing in a National League park. Manager A.J. Hinch said it was tough to fill out the lineup card without Gattis. “Especially after yesterday,” Hinch said. “He’s one of the best weapons we have.” Gattis was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and delivered a two-run, bases-loaded double in the ninth inning of Sunday’s win over the A‘s, which gave the Astros a three-game sweep. Gattis could see some action in left field during the Padres series.

--OF L.J. Hoes was recalled from Triple-A Fresno after getting off to a hot start. Hoes is hitting .418 with nine doubles and 12 RBIs. “He’s swinging the bat very well,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski was demoted to Triple-A Fresno. “We need to (get) Wojo back on track,” manager A.J. Hinch said. Wojciechowski was 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA in four games, three of which were starts.

--SS Jed Lowrie exited Monday’s game early with a right hand injury. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday in Houston. Before leaving, Lowrie went 2-for-3, with a homer, double and walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We capitalized on the error, which we have done a few times. We continue to be aggressive on the bases, which I like. You can’t let off the gas pedal in games like this.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after Monday’s win over the Padres.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (right hand injury) exited the April 27 game early. He will undergo an MRI on April 28 in Houston.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister. He was throwing bullpen sessions without a bandage in Kissimmee, Fla., as of April 19. He began a regular starting routine in Florida in late April.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Marwin Gonzalez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes