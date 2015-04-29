Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Not sold on Houston?

That’s your problem

“If people are surprised that’s great but that is not how we think in the clubhouse,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

Houston’s first-year manager, though, can understand why some baseball observers are scratching their heads.

The Astros are off to a sizzling start, leading the AL West and was it really that long ago they lost 100 games?

Houston beat the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, 14-3. That runs its winning streak to a major league best five games and accentuates a start on the road which ties for the best in franchise history.

The Astros lead the AL West thanks to a 9-2 road mark.

But Hinch isn’t worried about milestones, standings and where his team will be when.

“I try to get the guys to not think about any of that stuff,” Hinch said. “We just try to win on that day.”

It’s been a winning road trip as the Astros swept the Oakland A’s and have shown they can hang with the remodeled Padres. Houston goes for its second straight sweep with ace Dallas Keuchel (2-0) on the mound.

“We’re playing good baseball and we haven’t played our best yet,” Hinch said. “That’s the thing I love: we are winning without playing our best.”

But, it seems, they are playing for each other.

“We have good camaraderie, a good culture on our team,” Hinch said. “We play hard and compete, which I like.”

The team, though, will be tested with shortstop Jed Lowrie going on the disabled list Tuesday with a thumb injury.

“It’s tough to lose a core player like Jed,” Hinch said. “But it’s the next man up. We got to keep playing.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-7

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 2-0, 0.62 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-3, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) was placed on the DL a manager A.J. Hinch said he is going to miss a significant amount of time. He’s not expected back until after the All-Star break.

--SS Jonathan Villar was called up from Triple-A Fresno. Villar will see some time in the middle of the infield with SS Jed Lowrie going on the DL with a thumb injury.

--SS Marwin Gonzalez is expected to be the main fill in for Jed Lowrie now that Lowrie has gone on the DL with a thumb injury. Gonzalez is hitting .286 with the majority of his plate appearances coming against right-handed pitching.

--RHP Collin McHugh still has an active winning streak of 10 games after earning a no-decision Monday. That is the longest in the majors. McHugh impressed Padres manager Bud Black in his six innings of work. “He had a deceptive slider and a good hook early in the game,” Black said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we keep doing this, we are going to be really good.” -- 2B Jose Altuve said after the streaking Astros slugged three home runs for the second consecutive night and beat the San Diego Padres 14-3 Tuesday at Petco Park.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disables list April 28. He will undergo surgery and is not expected back until after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister. He was throwing bullpen sessions without a bandage in Kissimmee, Fla., as of April 19. He began a regular starting routine in Florida in late April.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes