Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Astros were hurrying out of Petco Park Wednesday afternoon ... eager to get home after a very successful road trip.

The Astros completed their second straight, three-game series sweep on the road Wednesday to complete an 8-1 road trip -- the best nine-game road trip in franchise history.

Houston is 10-2 after its first 12 road games this season -- the best road record for the first 12 road games in franchise history.

The Astros will be riding a six-game winning streak -- the longest active winning streak in the major leagues -- when they open a seven-game homestand Thursday night with the first of four games against the Seattle Mariners.

The three-game sweep of San Diego at Petco Park marked the first time the Astros swept a series from the Padres since they claimed a two-game series at Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley on April 22-23, 1997. The last time the Astros swept a three-game series from the Padres was May 8-10, 2009.

“What a great trip,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Good baseball, good adjustments on the fly, a lot of winning baseball, which is all you can ask for. I‘m proud of these guys for the way they’re playing.”

But Wednesday’s starting pitcher, Dallas Keuchel, believes the Astros are just scratching the surface.

”We weren’t even playing, I don’t think, that good of ball,“ said Keuchel. ”We have a lot of potential. It’s nice to see the guys in the lineup just roll it over. The potential we have is pretty good. That being said, some of the guys haven’t even hit their peaks.

“It’s just fun to be a part of it right now, especially with the way some of those guys are running the bases out there and setting us up for some runs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-7

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 0-2, 6.86 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-2, 4.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Samuel Deduno apparently will start Friday night’s game against the Mariners in Houston. The Astros have not officially named a starting pitcher for Friday. But Deduno (0-0, 2.89 earned run average) is the leading candidate after not pitching Wednesday in San Diego.

--LHP Dallas Keuchel’s 0.73 ERA through his first five starts is the lowest ERA in Astros history through a pitcher’s first five starts in a season. The Astros have won 10 straight games started by Keuchel -- also a franchise record. His 12 straight quality starts dating back to last Aug. 15 is the longest by an Astro since Wandy Rodriguez’s 13 straight quality starts in 2010.

--2B Jose Altuve was 2-for-4 Wednesday with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. That extended his hitting streak to eight straight games (17-for-39) -- one shy of his longest hitting streak this season.

--CF Jake Marisnick extended his hitting streak to seven straight games (11-for-23). He scored after doubling to lead off the third inning Wednesday -- the hit ending the streak of six straight strikeouts to open the game by Padres RHP Andrew Cashner. Marisnick finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What a great trip. Good baseball, good adjustments on the fly, a lot of winning baseball, which is all you can ask for. I‘m proud of these guys for the way they’re playing.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, whose Astros have won 10 of their last 11 as they head home from road trip.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He will undergo surgery and is not expected back until after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He hopes to return in mid-April. He played catch April 8 with a cover on the blister. He was throwing bullpen sessions without a bandage in Kissimmee, Fla., as of April 19. He began a regular starting routine in Florida in late April.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman

OF L.J. Hoes