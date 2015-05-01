Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the Astros in the midst of a surprising seven-game winning streak, analysis of why Houston is so successful is running rampant.

And while the Astros rank first in the American League in team ERA (3.04), that success can be countered somewhat by the sluggish start of designated hitter Evan Gattis, first baseman Chris Carter and right fielder George Springer, all of whom enter May batting at or below the Mendoza Line (.200).

Houston is showcasing plenty of thump with 29 home runs, but its offensive versatility has as much to do with its success as its standout pitching. That was true again Thursday, when second baseman Jose Altuve’s third hit of the game scored the winning run in the 10th inning of a 3-2 decision over the Mariners.

“I think our athleticism was a little underrated coming out of the spring,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “The way that Jake Marisnick is playing, obviously Altuve, George Springer, Colby Rasmus stole a base the other day -- we’ve got an active team, which is something we talked about in Kissimmee in February and March.”

Beyond the obvious stats associated with athleticism and speed -- Houston has 29 stolen bases -- the Astros are utilizing their collective athletic ability to underscore strong outfield defense. Ace left-hander Dallas Keuchel is following up his Gold Glove season of 2014 with more exceptional defense from the mound, helping provide the Astros an overlooked weapon and a reason behind their scorching start.

“That athleticism is a good way to help you win games,” Hinch said. “It doesn’t just let you rely on big boppers hitting home runs or Dallas Keuchel or Collin McHugh throwing a shutout. We have to find different ways to win. We’ve found a couple different ways to win.”

RECORD: 15-7

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 0-0, 3.18 ERA) at Astros (RHP Samuel Deduno, 0-0, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jed Lowrie will undergo thumb surgery Friday. Lowrie, batting .300/.432/.567 with four homers and 10 RBIs, tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb Monday night against the San Diego Padres and is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) was hit hard Thursday in his first rehab start. Pitching for Triple-A Fresno, he allowed seven runs on seven hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings. Oberholtzer has been sidelined since the start of the season.

--OF L.J. Hoes was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after the Astros’ 3-2 win over the Mariners on Thursday. Hoes, recalled on Monday, was 0-for-1 in two games. He entered as a pinch runner Wednesday and scored on a ninth-inning single by 2B Jose Altuve. He was batting .418 with nine doubles, 12 RBIs and a 1.076 OPS with the Grizzlies prior to his recall.

--LHP Kevin Chapman was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, and he will provide the Astros an extra arm in the bullpen. Chapman is 1-2 with a 3.27 ERA over nine games with the Grizzlies, posting 12 strikeouts against three walks in 11 innings. He will be the third southpaw in the Houston bullpen, joining Tony Sipp and Joe Thatcher.

--RHP Scott Feldman pitched a season-high seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts against Seattle. He allowed four baserunners in his first inning and just six over his final six innings, retiring 10 of 11 batters during one stretch. It marked his fourth quality start in five outings this season and 11th in 12 dating to Aug. 20, 2014.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a run and the game-winning RBI via a walk-off single in the 10th inning. He recorded his eighth consecutive multi-hit game, the longest such streak for the Astros since Billy Hatcher had a nine-game run in 1987. Jesus Alou also had a nine-game multi-hit streak in 1969. Altuve has a nine-game hitting streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a real belief that we’re going to make our 27 outs count, we’re going to play good defense, we’re going to make them face our best pitchers at critical times. That was pretty much the recipe to win tonight.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after the Astros beat the Mariners 3-2 in 10 innings Thursday for their seventh consecutive win.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He will undergo surgery May 1, and he is out until at least late June.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 30.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Samuel Deduno

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman