Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- On the heels of a bullpen performance that could best be described as textbook, Astros manager A.J. Hinch acknowledged just how smoothly the opening month of the season unfolded regarding his relationship with his relievers.

During Thursday night’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the Seattle Mariners, right-handers Chad Qualls, Pat Neshek and Luke Gregerson combined with lefty Tony Sipp to work three scoreless innings of relief. Their effort was par for the course for the Astros’ bullpen, one that entered May with the third-best ERA (2.18) in the American League.

“It’s taken us a month to get to know each other in terms of them understanding my tendencies and me in turn knowing a little about each guy individually,” Hinch said. “But I love the versatility of our bullpen. We really can have a number of guys in different order get to Luke Gregerson. And the guys buy in.”

With the promotion of left-hander Kevin Chapman on Friday, the Astros feature 13 pitchers and ample versatility in their bullpen. Right-hander Josh Fields returned from the disabled list on April 24, adding to that depth that Hinch feels so confident in as the innings ramp up.

“From a club perspective, when you can win the games you’re supposed to win by shutting the door or you can hold your opponent while your offense gets untracked, that just brings a great confidence to the team,” Hinch said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-7

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-2, 6.86 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 3-0, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to a season-long 10 games and recorded his ninth consecutive multi-hit game by going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Altuve tied the franchise record for consecutive multi-hit games, a mark set by Jesus Alou in 1969 and matched by Billy Hatcher in 1987. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano was the last major leaguer with nine consecutive multi-hit games, doing so for the Yankees in 2012.

--RHP Samuel Deduno made his first start of the season, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings. Deduno, who normally serves as the long reliever out of the bullpen, made his second career start with the Astros, the first coming on Sept. 27, 2014 at the Mets.

--CF Jake Marisnick extended his hitting streak to nine games by finishing 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in the second inning, his third on the season. Marisnick is batting .448 (13-for-29) during his hitting streak, and his nine stolen bases are tied with teammate Jose Altuve for the American League lead.

--DH Evan Gattis hit his third home run on the season and his second in his last four games, a two-run shot off Mariners LHP Roenis Elias in the first inning. Gattis has 10 RBIs over his last six games, including consecutive multi-RBI games for the first time this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He probably had a little bit more in the tank, but I didn’t want to extend him too far.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, of RHP Samuel Deduno, who normally serves as the long reliever out of the bullpen but was asked to start in Friday’s win over the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He will undergo surgery May 1, and he is out until at least late June.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 30.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Samuel Deduno

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman