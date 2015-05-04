Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Prior to his game-winning blast in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday, perhaps the most resonating moment for Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis at Minute Maid Park came during the finale of a season-opening homestand, when Houston fans booed Gattis following a stretch of eight strikeouts over eight plate appearances.

While those Astros faithful ignored the trap of small sample sizes and were hasty in their judgment, their reaction on April 9 was a byproduct of all the Astros surrendered in acquiring Gattis from the Atlanta Braves during the offseason: right-handed pitching prospects Mike Foltynewicz and Andrew Thurman, and touted third-base prospect Rio Ruiz.

Now with five homers in six games, including two homers on Sunday, Gattis is providing the slugging the Astros anticipated when they traded for him. He had at least one supporter in his corner all along.

”I’ve been the one guy that sort of stayed even on him,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”He’s in the top percentage of guys that hit the ball as hard as anybody in the game, and he has been doing that even through not getting hits. And I get that the numbers are going to be screwy a little bit for the time being until he builds back up, but the presence that he brings, even in his down time, matters in our clubhouse, matters in our dugout, in the lineup.

“I always felt like he was going to be a key guy at the right time. He’s come up with some big hits this last stretch that we’ve been in. Man, he hits the ball hard, and when he hits the ball hard, good things happen.”

Gattis still has a ways to go to get his slash line up to snuff; he’s batting .198/.225/.442 over 23 games. But with four consecutive multi-RBI games, Gattis paces the Astros with 17 RBIs. His six homers are tied for the team lead with third baseman Luis Valbuena.

Gradually those boos turned to cheers, and Gattis appreciates the patience Hinch showed.

“Everybody’s been really supportive, especially early,” Gattis said. “I think it goes both ways. We’re all on the same team. We’re all trying to -- everybody’s doing our best. With A.J., I think it’s actions more than anything, having me out there and being in the lineup says a lot about what they thought of me.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-7

STREAK: Won 10

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-3, 8.66 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 3-0, 0.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Evan Gattis recorded his fourth career multi-homer game, belting a three-run home run in the first inning off Mariners LHP J.A. Happ and a game-winning solo shot off Mariners RHP Carson Smith in the eighth. The multi-homer game was Gattis’ first since May 25, 2014 against the Colorado Rockies while a member of the Atlanta Braves. He has homered in three consecutive games and has four consecutive multi-RBI games.

--CF Jake Marisnick extended his hitting streak to a career-long 11 games with a single in the first inning and finished 1-for-4. Marisnick is batting .432 (16-for-37) over the course of his streak.

--2B Jose Altuve finished 0-for-3 with a walk, snapping his hitting streak at 11 games. Altuve had his run of multi-hit games snapped at nine on Saturday night and saw his average drop to .361, second in the American League.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez had his string of quality starts snapped at three after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout over six innings on Sunday against the Mariners. Hernandez had allowed exactly three earned runs and one walk in each of his three previous starts, working at least six innings in each outing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s huge. It just happened to be me. Just wanted somebody to scratch a run across. Carson Smith’s been tough, and I was just glad to see it go over.” -- DH Evan Gattis, after his eighth-inning homer helped the Astros earn their 10th straight win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He will undergo surgery May 1, and he is out until at least late June.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 30.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Samuel Deduno

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman