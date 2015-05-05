Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Left-hander Dallas Keuchel continued to pitch brilliantly for the Astros, despite Monday night’s 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. Keuchel allowed only one run and five hits in eight innings and did not figure in the decision.

The Astros ace is 3-0 with a 0.80 ERA in six starts this season.

“I hate to say that’s baseball, but you figure we score him just a few runs and he’d be undefeated just about every start,” said reliever Chad Qualls, who took the loss in Monday’s game. “We’re playing good baseball. He’s playing unbelievable. To watch him pitch is pretty fun.”

Houston manager A.J. Hinch wanted to look forward and offered no complaints about his team’s 10-game winning streak coming to end. The franchise record for consecutive wins is 12, accomplished in 1999 and 2004.

“We played well,” Hinch said. “We didn’t get a win tonight, so I’d like to start another win streak and win tomorrow. This team has a really good vibe around it right now. We come ready to play every day. Today wasn’t our day but that doesn’t impact tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-1, 4.82 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman (2-2, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jose Altuve was named American League Co-Player of the Week, along with Oakland OF Josh Reddick, after hitting .467 the week of April 27-May 3. “I‘m really happy,” said Altuve, who received the award for the first time in his career. “I was happy to get on base, help my team. If you do good, people expect a lot out of you.” Added manager A.J. Hinch on Altuve: “He’s not a secret around the league anymore.”

--LHP Dallas Keuchel, Monday night’s starter, was named American League Pitcher of the Month prior to the game. Keuchel went 3-0 with a 0.73 ERA in five starts. “Any time Dallas Keuchel comes to the mound, our team has a ton of confidence,” said manager A.J. Hinch. “We believe in him. He’s not always going to be perfect. He’s been close to it his first five (starts). It’s a nice day when he’s pitching.”

--RHP Scott Feldman will look to win his third straight decision when he faces his former team Tuesday. Feldman (2-2), , who played for Texas from 2005-2012, has allowed seven runs over 19 2/3 innings in his last three starts after opening the year 0-2.

--RHP Chad Qualls suffered the loss Monday after he came in for LHP Dallas Keuchel. Qualls pitched the ninth inning and allowed one run on two hits.

--RF George Springer made a spectacular catch the last time the Astros faced the Rangers in the 11th inning of Houston’s April 12 game in Arlington to rob Ranger Leonys Martin of a grand slam that would have ended the game. “Just doing my job,” Springer said when reminded of the play. The Astros went on to win 6-4 in 14 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not as much validation. It’s what we set out to do. We’re not trying to make a statement or impress anybody. We’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves. The rest of the league is going to adjust to our style of play and take away our strengths. We’re going to have to counter punch.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, who is not surprised by his team’s fast start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He will undergo surgery May 1, and he is out until at least late June.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 30.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Samuel Deduno

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman