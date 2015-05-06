Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Before the Texas Rangers put an end to their 10-game winning streak Monday night, the Houston Astros were the talk of baseball following their surprising run to the top of the American League West standings.

The Astros have a six-game lead in the AL West. Their combination of power, speed and pitching set the table for their run of success. The Astros led the majors in home runs (40) and stolen bases (33) entering Tuesday, and their 3.08 ERA was tops in the American League.

“It builds confidence,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “I think it’s nice to get rewarded for a run of success here when we’re trying to do some things right. We’ve played good baseball; it’s smart baseball at times. Other times we’ve had to dig ourselves out of a couple holes but over the course of the season we learn that we could play our best and come out on top. I think that builds confidence, it builds camaraderie, it gets guys energized coming to the field.”

Houston has been locked in a prolonged rebuilding project under new ownership and a revamped front office. Many predicted a slow crawl to contention, but the Astros appear to be ahead of the curve. The winning will both advance their objective and underscore the desire to keep surprising onlookers who didn’t expect the club to contend so soon.

“You set out every day to bring your best to the day and see what that leads you to,” Hinch said. “I‘m glad that was leading us to wins.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-2, 3.00 ERA) at Astros (RHP Samuel Deduno, 0-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer was removed from the game after crashing into the wall following his catch to close the top of the seventh inning. Springer was evaluated for a concussion after the game and his condition was listed as day-to-day.

--C Jason Castro extended his hitting streak to a season-high six game with a double in the second inning. Castro has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games, a streak that includes 10 hits and three walks.

--3B Luis Valbuena smacked a solo home run off Rangers LHP Wandy Rodriguez in the first inning, a389-foot blast into the right-field seats. That marked his seventh home run, a total that leads all American League third basemen. Valbuena did not hit his seventh home run last season until his 90th game with the Chicago Cubs.

--LHP Kevin Chapman made his second appearance of the season, entering in relief of RHP Scott Feldman to open the fourth inning. Chapman worked a career-long three innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with a career-high four strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight wasn’t his night.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, on RHP Scott Feldman after a loss to Texas on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF George Springer (possible concussion) was evaluated for a concussion after the game on May 5 after crashing into the wall. He is listed as day-to-day.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He will undergo surgery May 1, and he is out until at least late June.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 30.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Samuel Deduno

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Robbie Grossman