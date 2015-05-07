Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch is unsure just how severe right fielder George Springer’s concussion that he suffered on Tuesday is.

But the result of not knowing Springer’s condition before the game and being able to place the outfielder on the seven-day disabled list was having a bench that was two players deep.

Hinch had to empty it Wednesday. He put Hank Conger in to pinch hit and eventually play in left field and played Jonathan Vilar at second base in the seventh inning to replace Jose Altuve.

“That shows you the kind of game that we were in,” Hinch said. “But with the protocol, the process that has to be done to get approval through the MLB, through the Player’s Association, get proper evaluation, I certainly wouldn’t have wanted to have somebody here illegally before the process was done if in fact George came to the field day and had no symptoms.”

Triple-A Fresno outfielder Preston Tucker will join the Astros Thursday in Los Angeles. The Astros will make a roster move to allow Tucker on the 40-man roster.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-10

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-0, 3.41 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2-2, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jason Castro’s double in the eighth inning extended his hitting streak to seven games. Four of his seven hits during that streak have been doubles.

--1B Chris Carter hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to go with three other home runs in the last 13 games. He started the season without a home run in the first 14 games.

--RHP Will Harris gave up a home run to the Rangers’ Carlos Peguero in the seventh inning, which snapped his 26-game, 28.2-inning scoreless streak. The streak dated back to Aug. 19 last season.

--PH Hank Conger entered the game in the seventh inning for OF Jake Marisnick and then took over in left field. It was his first appearance in the major leagues as an outfielder.

--OF Preston Tucker will join the Astros from Triple-A Fresno Thursday in Los Angeles. The Astros will make a roster move to allow Tucker on the 40-man roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All around, just a forgettable series for us.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after getting swept at home in the three-game series with the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF George Springer (concussion) was placed on the seven-day disabled list May 6. Springer sustained the concussion on May 5 after he collided with the right-field wall during a catch in the top of the seventh inning.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 30. He started for Triple-A Fresno during a rehab appearance May 6.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Samuel Deduno

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

DH Evan Gattis