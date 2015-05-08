Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- ZZ Top played as scheduled in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday night, but the band played on with at least one empty seat.

Mike Tucker, father of Houston Astros prospect Preston Tucker had plans to see the bearded rockers Thursday night before getting word that Preston had been called up from Triple-A Fresno.

Mike Tucker and other family members got a flight to Southern California to see Preston make his major league debut Thursday against the Angels. Tucker, who is leading all minor leaguers with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, is needed because outfielder George Springer was put on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Wednesday.

Preston Tucker got the word he was being promoted after Fresno’s game in central California Wednesday afternoon, and flew south that evening.

“It’s all been a blur but I did get a chance to settle in (Wednesday) night,” Preston Tucker said. “How stacked this team is, you never know (if and when you’ll be called up). I was trying to do my thing and help us win in Fresno, but I had no clue.”

Astros manager A.J. Hinch’s advice?

“I told him there’s only one first day and to enjoy it and take a deep breath and take in as much as you can because you won’t remember half of it.”

Preston Tucker, batting eighth and playing left field, went 1-for-3 with a walk, including an RBI single in the ninth off Angels closer Huston Street that tied the game.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Preston Tucker said. “I was trying to be aggressive and put the bat on the ball. I wasn’t trying to think about the situation, I was trying to have a good approach and put a good swing on it. It worked out in my favor.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 1-2, 4.25 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 0-4, 6.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez will start Friday against the Angels. Hernandez is coming off a no-decision in his last start, when he gave up five runs (four earned) in six innings of a 7-6 win over Seattle. He is 0-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 14 career games (10 starts) against the Angels.

--OF Preston Tucker was called up from Triple-A Fresno and started Thursday’s game against the Angels, making his major league debut. The Astros needed outfield help after RF George Springer was put on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Wednesday. Tucker went 1 for 3 with a walk, including an RBI single in the ninth off Angels closer Huston Street that tied the game in an eventual 3-2 win. “It’s pretty exciting,” Tucker said. “I was trying to be aggressive and put the bat on the ball. I wasn’t trying to think about the situation, I was trying to have a good approach and put a good swing on it. It worked out in my favor.”

--2B Jose Altuve snapped an 0-for-9 streak with a leadoff single in the first inning Thursday against the Angels. Despite the recent hitless streak, his 41 hits still lead the American League, and put him on a pace for 229. He led the majors with 225 hits last season.

--RHP Collin McHugh gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in 7 1/3 innings, striking out seven, getting a no-decision. Though he didn’t get the victory, his streak of winning 11 consecutive decisions remained intact. He hasn’t suffered a loss in his last 16 starts, the last loss coming July 27 of last year against the Marlins.

--LHP Bret Oberholtzer could join the starting rotation next week. He hasn’t pitched in the majors this season, dealing with a blister on his finger, but threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts Wednesday for Triple-A Fresno.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s awesome. We’ve been a little sluggish the last couple games, and we showed we’ve got some fight in us. We’ve been doing it all season.” -- Astros CF Jake Marisnick, whose RBI single drove in the first run in the decisive ninth vs. the Angles on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF George Springer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 6. The Astros were uncertain about the severity of his head injury.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 30, then pitched for Fresno again May 6.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Samuel Deduno

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker