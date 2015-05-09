Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Bret Oberholtzer developed a blister on the index finger of his left (pitching) hand in late March, warming up for a Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

He didn’t expect to be out long, saying at the time, “It’s a blister, not an arm injury.”

Now more than a month later, Oberholtzer is ready to make his season debut. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Friday Oberholtzer will start next Wednesday against the Giants.

“He’s someone that we expected to be in our rotation to start the year, and I‘m looking forward to watching him pitch,” Hinch said. “I haven’t been around him a ton, but he’s shown well in the big leagues in a lot of opportunities and this is going to be another one for him to solidify our rotation.”

Oberholtzer showed he was ready on Wednesday, throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Fresno, striking out nine while allowing four hits and no walks. He was 5-13 with a 4.39 ERA in 24 starts last year for Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 3-0, 0.80 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-2, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel will start Saturday against the Angels. Keuchel, who was named the American League pitcher of the month for April, has given up just four runs in his six starts. He is 5-1 with a 4.53 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) against the Angels, including a victory earlier this season.

--RHP Luke Gregerson was placed on the family medical emergency list, meaning he’ll be inactive for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days. With Gregerson unavailable, the Astros likely will use Chad Qualls in a save situation.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski was called up from Triple-A Fresno to replace RHP Luke Gregerson on the roster. Wojciechowski began the season in the starting rotation but has been sent down twice. He is 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA in four games (three starts) with the big club.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez gave up two runs and six hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Angels on Friday, but was tagged with the loss because Angels starter Jered Weaver threw a six-hit shutout. The Angels scored their only two runs of the game against Hernandez using a hit-and-run single, a sacrifice fly and a two-out RBI single. “They created their own inning to score themselves, otherwise, we’re talking about how well Roberto threw,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Roberto was good, made pitches and kept us in the game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They created their own inning to score themselves.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after a loss to the Angels on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF George Springer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 6. The Astros were uncertain about the severity of his head injury.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on April 30, then pitched for Fresno again May 6.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Samuel Deduno

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer) (family medical emergency list)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

LHP Kevin Chapman

RHP Asher Wojciechowski

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Robbie Grossman

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker