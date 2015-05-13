Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- A batting order switch that resulted in second baseman Jose Altuve dropping from leadoff to second was supposed to create more offense for the Houston Astros.

Altuve, Houston’s leading hitter and the major league’s top base stealer with 11, batted behind center fielder Jake Marisnick on Tuesday against the Giants, a move Astros manager A.J. Hinch hoped would produce another plate appearance for Marisnick, who had been batting ninth.

Any kick-start at the top of the order is welcome for the Astros, who scored a combined 15 runs in their past seven games, a stretch in which they went 2-5 after winning 10 in a row.

“Those guys hit back to back when Jake hit ninth and Jose hit first, so there is not that drastic of a change outside the potential for an extra at-bat for Jake,” Hinch said. “We need those guys to get on base and have the middle part of our order have a lot of traffic on the bases to put pressure on the opposing pitcher.”

The Astros began Tuesday’s game with the Giants eighth in the American League in runs scored (140) and tied for last in team batting average (.228). Four of Houston’s starters Tuesday are batting .202 or worse.

Marsinick, who’s batting .319 and has nine steals, is the team’s second leading hitter and did his part Tuesday, singling in his first at-bat and advancing to second on a wild pitch by the Giants’ Chris Heston. It was one of only two hits for Houston in an 8-1 loss.

“I love the pressure (Altuve and Marisnick) can put on a defense with their ability to steal bases,” Hinch said. “Each of those guys are going to be pitched differently based on what they can do when they get on base.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 1-3, 4.50 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Collin McHugh’s 11-game winning streak -- which was the longest active run in the major leagues -- ended with a thud Tuesday when he surrendered seven runs, (only three on them earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. The streak dated back to Aug. 12, 2014, and covered 15 starts. He was one win shy of tying the franchise record, 12-game streaks set by RHP Wade Miller (2002) and RHP Mark Portugal (1993).

--SS Carlos Correa was promoted to Triple-A Fresno on Sunday after batting .385 (45-for-117) with seven home runs, 32 RBIs, 15 doubles, 15 stolen bases and a 1.185 OPS in his 29 games for Double-A Corpus Christi this season. The 20-year-old Correa, who was the Astros’ first-round pick in 2012, is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and will make his first start of the season Wednesday against the Giants. He missed part of spring training and the first 33 games of the season while dealing with a left index finger blister.

--OF George Springer is expected to rejoin the club Wednesday as long as he is cleared through his concussion protocol after his final rehab start at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Springer has been on the seven-day concussion disabled list after running into a wall against Texas on May 6.

--LHP Kevin Chapman was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after Tuesday night’s 8-1 Astros loss to the Giants. Chapman struck out three, walked two and allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings Tuesday.

--RHP Asher Wojciechowski was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday. He is 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA in four games, including three starts, with the Astros this season.

--OF Robbie Grossman was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after Tuesday night’s 8-1 Astros loss to the Giants. He got a start in left field and went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .143.

--RHP Luke Gregerson returned from being inactive for three days after being placed on the family medical emergency list. Gregerson has a 2.57 ERA in his first year as a big league closer. He has seven saves, 11 strikeouts and two walks in 14 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just had an empty game, but we are not too far away from stringing together some hits and breaking out.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after a loss to Texas on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF George Springer (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 6. He is expected to rejoin the club May 13 as long as he is cleared through his concussion protocol after his final rehab start at Double-A Corpus Christi on May 12.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Samuel Deduno

LHP Brett Oberholtzer

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker