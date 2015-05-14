Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Before Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch could gain full enjoyment over the return of right fielder George Springer, questions over how Springer landed on the disabled list in the first place shifted the conversation from joyful to analytical.

On May 5, Springer crashed headfirst into the right field wall making a spectacular running catch with the Astros trailing by six runs in the seventh inning.

Early in his major league career, Springer already is renowned for his outstanding defensive effort, but his admirable recklessness in that instance led to a seven-day stint on the concussion disabled list.

”I don’t want to take anything away from George and the style of play,“ Hinch said. ”I do want him to be more aware of where he’s at. It’s nothing that we want to make too big a deal out of because I know he knows one game speed.

“It’s an ongoing conversation that started before spring training started. Even in the offseason, we were talking about angling himself when he does run into walls, when he gets close to walls.”

Springer missing time is a sensitive subject given how his rookie season drew to an abrupt close after persistent leg injuries cost him the final two-plus months of 2014. Springer is an athletic marvel, and his daring will lead to risky plays in the outfield. What the Astros aim to accomplish is minimizing that risk without inhibiting Springer in any way.

“It’s a work in progress with him, but I love the way he plays,” Hinch said.

Springer made a successful return to the lineup Wednesday, hitting a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning of Houston’s 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 3-0, 6.69 ERA) at Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 1-3, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF George Springer returned from the seven-day concussion disabled list and belted the game-winning home run in the eighth inning, his fifth homer on the season. Springer finished 1-for-3 with a walk. He has four homers in his last 12 games and has reached base safely in 17 of 18 games with a .901 OPS in that span.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer made his season debut but lasted just three innings before a reoccurrence of a blister on his pitching hand landed him back on the 15-day disabled list. Oberholtzer was sidelined by a left index finger blister during his final start of spring training March 30 and made two rehab appearances prior to his activation from the DL following Tuesday’s game. Oberholtzer allowed one run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts Wednesday against the Giants.

--RHP Jake Buchanan is expected to be called up from Triple-A Fresno to replace injured LHP Brett Oberholtzer on the roster, MLB.com reported. Buchanan, 25, is 3-1 with a 5.06 ERA in six games (five starts) for Fresno. He went 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 17 games (two starts) for Houston last year.

--C Jason Castro homered for a second consecutive game, marking the fourth time in his career that he accomplished that feat. Castro is tied with Brad Ausmus for third place in club history for home runs by a catcher with 41.

--3B Luis Valbuena hit his team-leading eighth home run in the sixth inning off Giants RHP Tim Hudson. He is one of just four third basemen in club history to hit eight homers in the team’s first 34 games, joining Morgan Ensberg (10 in 2006), Ken Caminiti (eight in 2000) and Doug Rader (eight in 1970).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s awesome to be back and to go out there again and to fight with these guys again. It means a lot.” -- RF George Springer, who hit a decisive home run Wednesday in his first game off the disabled list, leading the Astros to a 4-3 win over the Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Samuel Deduno

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker