Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros prospect Jon Singleton was some 880 miles away in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday night, yet everyone at Minute Maid Park couldn’t help but to take notice of what he had accomplished.

In a 17-6 win over the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes, the 23-year-old first baseman finished 4-for-6 with two home runs and 10 RBIs for Triple-A Fresno. Singleton entered Thursday leading the minor leagues with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs, and given the Astros’ ongoing struggles at first base and designated hitter, the conversation for what happens next suddenly includes Singleton.

“He’s making a case for consideration,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’re very aware of what’s going on below us in the minors. We know what’s going on here with our guys. There’s no doubt Singleton is making a push to factor back into the major league roster.”

After signing a five-year, $10 million contract upon his major league debut last June 3, Singleton struggled mightily with the Astros, closing his rookie season with a .168/.285/.335 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 95 games. He struck out a whopping 134 times in 362 plate appearances, and with the offseason acquisitions of Evan Gattis and Colby Rasmus, Singleton was squeezed out of the picture in spring training.

But with Gattis and Carter both hitting below the Mendoza Line, Singleton remains a viable option for a promotion to offer production at first base or as the designated hitter. That reality would seem to be in play sooner rather than later should Singleton keep on slugging.

”The final adjustment has to be at this level,“ Hinch said. ”Using the whole field, particularly for Jon Singleton, is the key to evaluating him.

“It’s always a tough balance. Not every transition to the big leagues is easy the first time. There’s a lot of players that go up and down. We feel like Singleton can help us at some point. It’s just a matter of when and how the roster can fit him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-4, 5.00 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 4-0, 1.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Buchanan was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to fill the roster void left by LHP Brett Oberholtzer returning to the 15-day disabled list with a blister on his left index finger. Buchanan, who made 17 appearances (two starts) with the Astros last season, went 3-1 with a 5.08 ERA with the Grizzlies and will work in long relief.

--2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-3 with two steals, a double and was intentionally walked for the sixth time this season, which is tied for first in the majors along with Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera and DH Victor Martinez. Altuve now leads the American League with 13 stolen bases on the year.

--DH Preston Tucker, in his fifth career game, had three hits, doubled twice and sparked a four-run seventh inning with an RBI double. The last Astro to have a three-hit game within his first five career games was Enrique Hernandez on July 4, 2014, at the Los Angeles Angels.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez went six innings for the sixth consecutive start, allowing four runs on six hits while walking three in his 6 1/3 innings of work. Hernandez retired 10 consecutive batters from the third through the sixth innings.

--1B Jon Singleton finished 4-for-6 with two home runs and 10 RBIs for Triple-A Fresno in a 17-6 win over Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday. The 23-year-old entered Thursday leading the minor leagues with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs, and given the Astros’ ongoing struggles at first base and designated hitter, the conversation for what happens next suddenly includes Singleton. “He’s making a case for consideration,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’re very aware of what’s going on below us in the minors. We know what’s going on here with our guys. There’s no doubt Singleton is making a push to factor back into the major league roster.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When we’re good, we have a lot of at-bats in a row that are quality plate appearances. When you can pass the baton and get to the next at-bat, (it’s beneficial).” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after a win over Toronto on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker