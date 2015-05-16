Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Two days after announcing the right-handed pitching prospect Lance McCullers Jr., had earned a promotion to Triple-A Fresno, the Houston Astros delivered the surprising news that McCullers will bypass Fresno and make his major league debut on Monday against the Oakland Athletics.

McCullers, the 10th-best prospect in the Houston system according to MLB.com, went 3-1 with a 0.62 ERA over six appearances (four starts) with Double-A Corpus Christi. A supplemental first round pick in 2012 (41st overall), McCullers led all Double-A pitchers in opponents’ average (.146) while ranking second in ERA and tied for fourth with 43 strikeouts.

At 21 years and 228 days old, McCullers will be the youngest Astros player to make his major league debut since second baseman Jose Altuve (21 years, 75 days) on July 20, 2011. Of equal significance was the revelation from Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow that McCullers will make at least two starts for Houston, which is dealing with injuries to a pair of starters in the rotation (left-hander Brett Oberholtzer and right-hander Brad Peacock).

The Astros have traded three right-handed pitchers over the past calendar year: Jarred Cosart (Marlins), Nick Tropeano (Angels), and Mike Foltynewicz (Braves). That McCullers reached the majors first among a slew of right-handed pitching prospects, a group that includes the first overall pick of the 2013 draft, Mark Appel, speaks to his rapid development and his improved command of his blistering fastball.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-13

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-2, 3.54 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-4, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dallas Keuchel improved to 5-0 on the season despite failing to record a quality start for a second consecutive outing. He is the first Astros starter to open a season 5-0 since RHP Roger Clemens went 9-0 in 2004. Keuchel, who allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts, has surrendered four runs in consecutive outings for the first time since July of 2014.

--LF Preston Tucker became the first rookie in club history to record consecutive games with multiple doubles, finishing 2-for-4 with doubles in the second inning and the fifth. Tucker is just one of 18 players in club history with multiple doubles in back-to-back games and the first since Chris Carter did so from July 20-22, 2014.

--2B Jose Altuve hit his fifth home run of the season, a three-run shot off Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey in the fourth inning. Altuve did not hit his fifth home run until Aug. 11 of last season, doing so against the Minnesota Twins. His 422-foot shot marked his third homer this month.

--RF George Springer hit a leadoff home run in the third inning, his fifth home run in his last 14 games. Springer has two homers in three games since returning from the seven-day concussion disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It did unravel rather quickly. They put some good swings on some pitches and you look up and it’s an eight-spot. We have to do a better job of making quality pitches in those situations.” -- Astros manager Bo Porter, after a loss to Toronto on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker