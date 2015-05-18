Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- When rookie right-hander Lance McCullers walked into the Houston Astros clubhouse Sunday morning, he admitted it felt good to see his name on a sign for the first time next to No. 43. McCullers will make his major league debut Monday night at home against the Oakland Athletics.

“It feels good to walk in here and know I’ve accomplished my life long goal,” said the 21-year-old, who flew in Sunday morning from Albuquerque, N.M.

McCullers had just been promoted from Double-A Corpus Christi (Texas) to Triple-A Fresno this week, but never made a start for the Grizzlies.

“It surprising because I had just gotten to Fresno and expected to be there,” said McCullers.

Will he be nervous Monday night? Overly excited? Anxious?

“I don’t know,” he said. “I feel good right now. How I’ll feel tomorrow, you’ll have to ask me after the game.”

McCullers made his final start Tuesday in San Antonio. But changing leagues hasn’t disrupted his schedule that much. ”I’ve thrown in the pens and gotten in the weight room,“ he said. ”I’ll be ready to go (Monday).

“I‘m really blessed that the Astros think this is the time I can help this team win. I said in spring training this team is going to win a lot of ball games, the talent they had and how well they meshed together.”

Manager A.J. Hinch refused to put any great expectations on Houston’s 2012 first-round draft choice.

“He’s a mature kid,” Hinch said of McCullers. “Very grounded. He’s been working toward this goal forever. He’s doesn’t seem too high or too low. It’s always unpredictable when guys go out there. Told him to just go out there and compete. His stuff is good enough. It’s just a matter competing against new guys at the highest level. But, there’s nothing like the first day.”

McCullers called his curveball his “out” pitch. “I throw relatively hard, but I‘m not the pound-the-fastball-down-their-throat kind of pitcher,” he said.

McCullers replaced Brett Obreholtzer in the Houston rotation. Oberholtzer was placed on the disabled list Thursday after blister problems reoccurred in his start Wednesday night.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-13

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 2-2, 4.42 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Colby Rasmus, signed as a free agent in the offseason, hit his seventh home run of the season in the sixth inning Sunday, which proved to be the winning run in Houston’s 4-2 victory. “Colby is the type of hitter who can change the face of the game,” manager A.J. Hinch said of Rasmus. “He’s got a lot of experience. He is going to get a pretty good pitch to hit.” Rasmus said he sat on the bench the final month of the season last year in Toronto while the Blue Jays were still alive for the playoffs. “There’s something to it (playing against Toronto), the way things ended last year,” said Rasmus. “It left a bad taste in my mouth. I was happy to help my team (today), rather than do something against them.”

--OF Preston Tucker has been a great addition to the Astros outfield since being called up May 7. Tucker hit .333 through his first seven games with Houston, including four doubles. “You never know what to expect,” manager A.J. Hinch said of the rookie. “The success he’s had is tremendous, and a big boost for us, contributing from the outset. He’s drawn some key walks, gotten some hits we all remember. He’s playing left field in a park that he’s not accustomed to. I‘m proud of how he’s adapted.”

--CF Jake Marisnick hit only .143 (3-for-21) while batting leadoff, so manager A.J. Hinch dropped him to ninth in the order, where Marisnick had started the season. When Marisnick hit leadoff, leading hitter Jose Altuve moved down to second in the lineup. Altuve returned to bat leadoff with Marisnick back to the ninth spot. Hinch stressed he believed in tandems in the lineup and liked Marisnick hitting in front of Altuve for his ability to get on base.

--3B Luis Valbuena hit a solo homer in the first inning Sunday, his team ending 10th of the season. Valbuena is one of only two Astros third basemen to hit 10 or more homers in the team’s first 38 games. Morgan Ensberg hit 11 in 2006.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This team is pretty grounded in how they go about their business. I feel a confident team. This is a team that handles success pretty well. The guys start to believe a three-run deficit isn’t insurmountable.” -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch, after completing a sweep of Toronto on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Samuel Deduno

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker