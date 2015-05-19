Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Lance McCullers reached his goal of pitching in the major leagues, and he did so in unique sartorial style.

The Houston right-hander sported a pair of cleats adorned with the Batman logo en route to a no-decision in the Astros’ 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

McCullers, 21, allowed one run on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings, retiring nine consecutive batters before surrendering a two-out double to Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien in the fifth inning.

”I just like Batman,“ McCullers said of the cleats. ”I’ve been wearing them all year in Corpus (Christi, home of the Astros’ Double-A affiliate).

“My lifelong dream was to pitch in the big leagues. I got to accomplish that. No matter what happens from this point on, that can’t be taken away. I just feel really blessed and fortunate for the opportunity.”

A supplemental first-round pick in 2012, McCullers became the second draft selection of Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow to make his debut, joining outfielder Preston Tucker, who joined the team May 7.

McCullers showed most of his promising repertoire against the Athletics, including a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider. He struggled with controlling his cut fastball early in his outing, but once he settled down, he provided the Astros something on which to build.

“I loved how he competed,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of McCullers. “He gave us what he had for as long as he could. There’s going to be a day where he’s got plenty left in the tank where he can get through that fifth inning. Tonight wasn’t that night, but I was proud of him.”

McCullers’ father, also named Lance, pitched for the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers in a major league career that lasted from 1985-92.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 4-1, 1.61 ERA) at Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 1-3, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance McCullers made his major league debut and allowed one run on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings against Oakland. He became just the sixth starting pitcher in club history to allow one run or none in his debut, joining RHP Jarred Cosart (July 12, 2013), LHP Dallas Keuchel (June 17, 2012), LHP Carlos Hernandez (Aug. 18, 2001), RHP Manny Hernandez (June 5, 1986) and RHP Dan Larson (July 18, 1976).

--2B Jose Altuve finished 0-for-3, snapping his 29-game hitting streak against the Athletics. Altuve compiled the second-longest hitting streak ever against the A‘s, trailing only a 31-game streak compiled by Luke Appling from 1939-40.

--RF George Springer finished 0-for-1 with three walks, increasing his season total of bases on balls to 24. Springer ranks fourth in the American League in walks despite missing six games after sustaining a concussion earlier this month.

--RHP Samuel Deduno was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to May 14) due to a lower back strain. He might be able to return in early June. Deduno is 0-1 with a 6.86 ERA in nine games, including two starts.

--SS Jed Lowrie was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Lance McCullers. Lowie underwent surgery May 1 to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just couldn’t really break through with any sort of momentum. We had some opportunities, we just didn’t have the knockout punch.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, after the Astros’ 2-1 loss to the A’s on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He might be able to return in early June.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker