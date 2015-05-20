Houston Astros - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- What was a difficult night for Astros closer Luke Gregerson proved to be little more than a hiccup for the Houston bullpen as a whole, which continues to click because of its depth and versatility.

After surrendering five hits, one walk and two runs over his last three outings, Gregerson allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while recording just two outs in the ninth inning of the Astros’ 6-4 win on Tuesday over the Athletics.

But Houston manager A.J. Hinch has several late-inning, high-leverage options in his bullpen, and with Gregerson scuffling against Oakland, Hinch turned to veteran right-hander Pat Neshek, who struck out Athletics center fielder Billy Burns to preserve the win.

From right-hander Chad Qualls, who served as the Astros’ closer last season, to left Tony Sipp, Hinch has options galore. And by showing faith in numerous relievers, they feel emboldened to perform under duress whenever their number is called.

“One of the benefits of our bullpen is I really can turn it over to anybody at any given time in the game,” Hinch said. “We really have a versatile back of the bullpen that responds favorably. They know what pockets they are going to pitch and they respond very well.”

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-3, 4.42 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 5-0, 1.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez turned in his fifth quality start and tossed at least six innings for a seventh consecutive outing. Hernandez allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings and lowered his ERA to 3.99, his best mark through eight starts since he had a 3.83 ERA in 2011.

--C Jason Castro moved into sole possession of third place in club history for home runs by a catcher with 42, passing Brad Ausmus (41). Castro, who homered off Athletics LHP Fernando Abad in the eighth inning, trails John Bateman (44) and franchise leader Alan Ashby (69).

--2B Jos Altuve snapped a three-game hitless skid with a two-hit performance. Altuve has just one hitless streak of four games in his career (May 19-22, 2013). He has hit safely in 30 of his last 31 games against Oakland and, following his 2-for-5 performance, is batting .371 (49-for-132) during that stretch.

--RF George Springer recorded a pair of walks on Tuesday night and, after his three-walk effort on Monday night, has five walks in his last eight plate appearances. Springer has totaled 13 walks in his last 12 games and has four more walks (26) than hits (22) on the season.

--LHP Chris Lee was traded to the Orioles in exchange for two international bonus slots. Lee, 22, was 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA in seven games (six starts) for low Class A Quad Cities this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hope we do it for four more months. The whole night was set up by how we approached (Athletics right-hander) Sonny Gray. One of the best pitchers in our league, the first time we’ve seen him this season, but we were really locked in with a real disciplined approach of how to attack him. We got him up to 100 pitches in five innings.” -- Manager A.J. Hinch, of the Astros’ three homers and strong pitching Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Houston Astros - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Samuel Deduno (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He might be able to return in early June.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He made only one appearance after returning from a DL stint caused by the same injury.

--SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He underwent surgery May 1, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

--RHP Brad Peacock (left intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He made his major league season debut April 14 after opening the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Collin McHugh

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Lance McCullers

BULLPEN:

RHP Luke Gregerson (closer)

RHP Chad Qualls

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Will Harris

LHP Tony Sipp

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Jake Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Jason Castro

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Carter

2B Jose Altuve

SS Marwin Gonzalez

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Colby Rasmus

CF Jake Marisnick

RF George Springer

DH Evan Gattis

OF Preston Tucker